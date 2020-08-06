Boston Engineering Receives MassVentures START Stage II Grant to Advance Hurricane Forecasting

Boston Engineering is using its MassVentures START grant to advance its maritime sensing technology including variants that are aircraft-deployed. The company's MASED profiling sonde is the first product to gather multiple readings from inside a storm area via numerous submerge-and-surface cycles. Among other things, this additional storm-related data can be used to advance modeling for hurricane intensity and trajectory over water. MASED is an acronym for Multipurpose Above/Below Surface Expendable Dropsonde.

"The MassVentures' START program illustrates the Commonwealth's commitment to advancing innovative technologies and to fostering local economic growth," said Mark Smithers, chief technology officer at Boston Engineering. "We will use the START grant to accelerate manufacturability enhancements and business development efforts for our technology to improve hurricane forecasting."

"Our first maritime sensing release is the MASED dropsonde profiling device with an adaptable and modular sensor capacity that transmits data via satellite. MASED illustrates Boston Engineering's ability to collect more oceanographic data at a lower cost than current maritime sensing alternatives," said Michael Rufo, director of the Advanced Systems Group at Boston Engineering. "We sincerely appreciate MassVentures' support as we commercialize maritime data collection and sensing for critical applications."

The MASED commercialization process includes Boston Engineering providing the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Aircraft Operations Center with prototypes for field testing.

The MassVentures START program provides grant funding and support for Massachusetts-based companies that have received SBIR/STTR phase II federal funding to convert research into businesses and jobs in the Commonwealth. The START grant supports Boston Engineering's efforts to commercialize the Phase II MASED SBIR contract from NOAA.

