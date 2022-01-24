Boston Harbor Angels to Expand to Miami

BHA will extend its long and fruitful collaboration with Babson College to Babson's Miami campus in Brickell. BHA members, many of whom spend time in Florida and Miami in particular, are also looking forward to extending BHA's activities in sunny Florida.

"We are looking forward to having Boston Harbor Angels at our campus in Brickell," said Gustavo Trindade, Director Babson College Miami. "We are eager to host Boston Harbor Angels and to collaborate in helping to fund our entrepreneurs. I have attended BHA meetings in Boston at Babson's Wellesley campus and the impact they have on the entrepreneurship community is something we are looking forward to extending to Miami."

