Boston Hempire Explains: What Is Delta 8 THC?

Delta 8 THC is starting to show up on store shelves everywhere. Derived from the hemp plant, this cannabinoid is a slightly less psychoactive version of THC found in marijuana. You may wonder if being from hemp, is it the same as CBD? No. CBD is another cannabinoid found in the hemp plant that is non-psychoactive and commonly used to help anxiety and pain. Delta 8 has a different chemical makeup then the CBD cannabinoid. Delta 8 THC has a milder psychoactive component than what is found in marijuana. The estimates are about 70% the potency. People take Delta 8 to help with sleep, mood, and stress. The Delta 8 products offer customers of all generations a relaxing, uplifting, and happy feeling.

There are about 120 total cannabinoids within the hemp plant including the most known CBD, THC, and CBG. New cannabinoids like CBN and CBC are starting to enter the market as well. As science begins to dive deeper into the plant's genetic makeup, new products like Delta 8 THC are coming to light. This federally legal derivative from the hemp plant falls under the 2018 Farm Bill Act.

The 2018 Farm Bill Act legalized hemp, differentiating it specifically from the marijuana plant by the level of active THC found within the plant (also known as Delta 9 THC). Hemp and its derivatives are federally legal under the law and Delta 8 THC must be from the hemp plant to be included within the law's limits. Greg Stearns, CMO of Boston Hempire, explains that the effects from Delta 8 THC have helped a variety of people with sleeping, overall mood, anxiety, some levels of pain, and stress. Delta 8 THC is for adults only and comes in a variety of forms including vapes, concentrates, and edibles, as well as being combined with CBD for a 1:1 ratio in CBD flower and CBD concentrates. All Boston Hempire products can be found on their website at www.bostonhempire.com.

