Boston Hempire Teams Up with Body100, Expanding National Distribution

BOSTON, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Hempire, a national CBD brand offering a variety of CBD and Delta 8 THC products, has teamed up with Body100 to expand their national distribution network.

Boston Hempire has expanded its reach to over 8000 locations throughout the US by incorporating a partnership with Body100 into their distribution network. Body100, a national network of representatives offering wholesale vape, CBD, and Delta 8 THC products, added Boston Hempire to their list of brands in the CBD marketplace. The partnership is one of four expansions Boston Hempire has added this year. The exponential growth of the company during the pandemic reinforces the need for easily accessible CBD and Delta 8 THC products across the country, for all generations of adults. "This new expansion is a greater step towards accessibility in brick-and-mortar locations, adding more outlets beyond our e-commerce website", says co-owner, Kevin Coyle. The ongoing stress and anxiety triggered by hardships and other issues during the pandemic has led to a rise in CBD and Delta 8 THC use. These natural alternatives have helped many adults relieve the continuous symptoms experienced on a daily basis.

Boston Hempire is an online retailer as well as wholesaler of the Boston Hempire CBD brand and High Life Delta 8 THC brand. The company was founded in 2018 and has grown into a well-established national brand providing products in over 8000 stores through distribution. All Boston Hempire products can be found on their website at www.bostonhempire.com.

SOURCE Boston Hempire

