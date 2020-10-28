Boston Insurance Brokerage has Announced an Expansion of its Specialty Offerings to Include Programs & Compliance

Fell has been a member of the Boston Insurance Brokerage team since 2017. He joined the Healthcare Professional team as part of BIB's acquisition of the Protx, where he was the Program Director.

"I am excited to announce that Christopher Fell will be managing our newest division, Programs & Compliance," said Keith Driscoll, Boston Insurance Brokerage's CEO. "Chris is the perfect person to take the reins with his experience in Underwriting, Programs, Technology and Compliance. This multi-faceted experience brings together not only the form and coverage knowledge but also the technical knowledge to execute on the solution. His knowledge and abilities provide BIB the creativity and flexibility that few other organizations can offer."

"With most of my career experience over the last two decades concentrated in the program space, I am eager to work with the diverse pool of talent and industry expertise we have at BIB to build and manage custom risk solutions for our clients. From developing niche programs, to tailoring solutions for large national accounts, I look forward to helping BIB, our agents, and our carrier partners to succeed in addressing the risk challenges for the industries we serve," said Fell.

Fell brings a depth of knowledge and experience from various MGA/MGUs to this new position at BIB. He has earned both the RPLU designation from the Professional Liability Underwriting Society and the CPL designation from the Target Markets Program Administrators Association.

Boston Insurance Brokerage is a wholesale brokerage that offers commercial insurance products. Its product portfolio includes property, casualty, environmental, umbrella, executive and professional, workers comp and risk management products and services. The firm has markets and expertise in healthcare liability, construction, manufacturing, habitational, professional liability, aviation product liability and financial services coverage.

Contact: Brian Kehoe, 609-375-1134, [email protected]

SOURCE Boston Insurance Brokerage LLC

