Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company Celebrates Third Anniversary of Charitable Giving Program

CANTON, Mass., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company , a national provider of insurance solutions for individuals and at the workplace, is celebrating supporting over 360 charitable organizations and more than 625 employee volunteer hours through its corporate citizenship program, Making An Impact , on the program's third anniversary. Launched in April 2018, the program unifies Boston Mutual Life's charitable giving efforts, both at the corporate and employee levels, and offers opportunities to support worthy causes through volunteering, monetary and goods donations, and partnerships with local and industry organizations on charitable initiatives.

For two consecutive years, Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, through the Making An Impact program, has garnered recognition by the Boston Business Journal, which named it a top charitable contributor in 2019 and 2020.

"Boston Mutual Life values being a good corporate citizen and we're passionate about finding ways, both big and small, to give back to our community and pay it forward," said Paul A. Quaranto, Jr., Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company. "Our employees' passion for these causes enabled this program to be nimble during the pandemic and make a difference during these unprecedented times. Whether our support is done virtually or in-person, we are proud of the great work we have accomplished so far, and the difference that we have collectively made over the last three years through the program."

While Boston Mutual Life has always contributed to worthy causes during its 130-year history, the Making An Impact program is the first time the company has centralized and formalized efforts in an overarching program. Through Making An Impact, the company has contributed to a number of regional and national organizations, amplifying its support for a range of causes. In the past year alone, it supported over 120 different charitable organizations, with 20 contributions dedicated to supporting coronavirus relief efforts.

Boston Mutual Life focuses its charitable efforts on three pillars that align with its core mission: community and family, education, and environment. This includes employee volunteerism (most recently comprised of remote initiatives), public affairs, charitable giving, and environmental sustainability. In addition to traditional philanthropic activities, Making An Impact offers employee donation matches, educational opportunities, community leadership opportunities, and transformative donations such as technology solutions for local schools.

To learn more about Boston Mutual Life's corporate citizenship program, please visit https://www.bostonmutual.com/about-us/making-an-impact/ or contact [email protected] .

About Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company

Founded as a progressive life insurance company in 1891, Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company is a national carrier that provides insurance solutions designed for working Americans and their families, as well as enrollment and billing options at the workplace. With its home office based in Canton, Massachusetts, as a mutual company, Boston Mutual Life is dedicated to acting in the best interests of its policyholders, producers, employees, and its communities. For more information, please visit www.bostonmutual.com or contact your Boston Mutual Life representative. Follow the company on Facebook (/BostonMutualLifeIns) or LinkedIn (/company/boston-mutual-life-insurance).

