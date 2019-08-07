Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company Hires Two New Senior Regional Sales Directors To Further Expand Distribution Team

CANTON, Mass., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, a national provider of insurance solutions for individuals and at the workplace, today announced that Jeff Lambert and Steve Marquis have been appointed Senior Regional Sales Directors for the life insurance carrier. Mr. Lambert will oversee Illinois and Wisconsin, and Mr. Marquis will be responsible for the South Atlantic region, including Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Both will manage sales and producer relationships in their respective territories. The new hires further deepen Boston Mutual's talent pool, continuing to advance the company's sales and market growth.

"We're excited to head into the second half of the year with a strong, well-rounded team, led by directors with extensive experience in sales and employee benefits," said Jim Jacobsen, Executive Vice President of Distribution and Underwriting at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company. "As we build out our Distribution and Underwriting Department with talent like Jeff and Steve, we're continuing to expand our business opportunities for Boston Mutual and our producer partners to drive our collective success forward."

With more than three decades of robust experience in long-term voluntary benefits, and proven success in sales and broker relationship growth, Mr. Lambert will be a key asset to Boston Mutual. He most recently served as Territory Sales Manager for Colonial Life. Previously, Mr. Lambert served as Regional Sales Coordinator and District Sales Coordinator at AFLAC and Founder/Principal at Lambert Consulting, Inc. Mr. Lambert holds a bachelor's degree in commerce and business administration, with a focus in finance and insurance, from Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, Illinois.

Mr. Marquis's expertise with strategic proprietary voluntary benefits solutions, strong new business production experience, and 27 years of industry experience, including long-term tenure in the North Carolina and South Carolina markets, will help drive growth for Boston Mutual in the territory. Mr. Marquis most recently was Regional Vice President at Transamerica Employee Benefits. Prior to Transamerica, he served as Senior Enrollment Manager, Enrollment Manager, and Individual Disability Insurance Sales Representative at Unum. Mr. Marquis holds a bachelor's degree in marketing from Marietta College in Marietta, Ohio, and a Certified Employee Benefit Specialist (CEBS) designation from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

