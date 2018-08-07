Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company Welcomes Marie Lackey As Senior Regional Sales Director

CANTON, Mass., Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, a national provider of insurance solutions for individuals and at the workplace, today announced that Marie Lackey has been appointed Senior Regional Sales Director for the Southeastern region. Ms. Lackey brings over 20 years of benefits enrollment experience to her new role. The new addition to the company's Distribution department will support the life insurance carrier's long-term strategic plans to drive sales, maintain competitive market positioning, and achieve greater levels of growth.

Marie Lackey appointed Senior Regional Sales Director for the Southeastern region at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company.

"Marie's extensive benefits enrollment expertise and in-depth understanding of the Southeastern insurance market will make her a strong asset to the sales team," said Jim Jacobsen, Executive Vice President of Distribution. "We are thrilled to have Marie onboard and delighted that Boston Mutual can benefit from the insights she brings to our team to support our business needs, growth, and success."

Most recently, Ms. Lackey was the Regional Vice President at Transamerica and oversaw sales efforts and broker support in Alabama, western Tennessee, and northern Florida. Prior to joining Transamerica in 2008, she held benefits enrollments positions at Enrollment Advisors, MeadowBrook Healthcare, and Saiia Construction, all based in Birmingham, Alabama.

In her new role, Ms. Lackey will oversee sales and support in select regions in the Southeast. She will work closely with producers in the region to support sales efforts and continue to identify new sales opportunities for Boston Mutual.

Ms. Lackey earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Jefferson State Community College in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company

Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company is a national insurance carrier providing flexible insurance products for working Americans in the private and public sectors. Boston Mutual offers a range of insurance coverage options for both individuals and employers, with a product portfolio that includes life, critical illness, disability, and accident insurance coverage. Founded in 1891, the company, which is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, has enjoyed a long history of financial strength and stability. For more information, please visit www.bostonmutual.com or follow the company on Facebook ( /BostonMutualLifeIns ) or LinkedIn ( /company/boston-mutual-life-insurance ).

Media Contact:

Meredith D'Agostino

Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company

meredith_dagostino@bostonmutual.com

(800) 669-2668 x276

SOURCE Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company

Related Links

www.bostonmutual.com

