Boston Mutual Life Named One of the Top Charitable Companies in Massachusetts

CANTON, Mass., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, a national provider of insurance solutions for individuals and at the workplace, was one of 105 companies recognized by the Boston Business Journal at the 2019 annual Corporate Citizenship Awards celebration. The award is given to companies who have donated a minimum of $100,000 in 2018 to charities and social-service non-profits based in Massachusetts. Boston Mutual was one of 14 companies new to the list this year.

The company announced the launch of its corporate citizenship program, Making An Impact, in April 2018. With headquarters based in Massachusetts, Boston Mutual donated more than $188,000 across the state in 2018 as part of its total contributions to over 75 national and regional organizations. Boston Mutual employees contributed 240 hours of their time to volunteer for worthy causes.

"By formalizing our charitable initiative, we've been able to focus our efforts on the key giving areas that align with our core beliefs, and it's enabled us to deepen our impact for the causes in the communities we serve," said Paul A. Quaranto, Jr., Chairman, CEO and President of Boston Mutual. "We are honored to be recognized by the Boston Business Journal and I'm especially proud of our employees for the time, generosity, and passion they give to our program and the worthy causes they support."

The national life insurance carrier, which was founded in Boston 128 years ago and now offers insurance solutions from coast to coast, has been committed to philanthropic work since its founding. Within the Making An Impact program, Boston Mutual focuses its charitable efforts on three pillars that align with its brand—Community, Education, and Family—to coordinate activities throughout the year to give back to those in need.

About Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company

Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company is a national insurance carrier providing flexible insurance products for working Americans in the private and public sectors from coast to coast. Boston Mutual offers a range of insurance coverage options for both individuals and employers, with a product portfolio that includes life, accident, critical illness, and disability insurance coverage. Founded in 1891, the company, which is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, has enjoyed a long history of financial strength and stability. For more information, please visit www.bostonmutual.com or follow the company on Facebook (/BostonMutualLifeIns) or LinkedIn (/company/boston-mutual-life-insurance).

