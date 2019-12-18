Boston Pads LLC Hits Monumental Video Content Milestone

BOSTON, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Pads, New England's largest real-time apartment and real estate portal, just surpassed 10,000 unique videos in their database. Each video provides apartment seekers, prospective homeowners, and real estate aficionados a detailed look into the properties found across their 80+ hyper-local neighborhood and district-based real estate sites. The data and technology firm also provides content to more than 150 social media accounts, as well as national sites such as Hotpads, Trulia, Zillow, and other online portals.

More than a simple aggregation site. Unlike other players in the space, the Boston Pads online portal only displays properties that are currently available. "There has to be accountability," says CEO Demetrios Salpoglou. "We've got real people — not algorithms — ensuring that what our users see is exactly what they'll get." There has been significant clamoring among consumers, property managers and landlords for greater oversight of larger national portals as a considerable amount of apartments posted need review. Mr. Salpoglou further notes that "We guarantee that we have the cleanest apartment data in Greater Boston; in fact we have been told so by a couple leading national portals that have scanned our data."

In addition to the 10,000+ property videos in the Bostonpads.com database, the Boston-based firm also hosts 720,000+ property photos, and approximately 56,000 apartment photo galleries, giving unprecedented virtual access to prospective residents.

"It all comes back to the data," observes Salpoglou. "Good information means more people making informed decisions. Landlords, real estate agents and property seekers: nothing we do is possible without them, and we're incredibly fortunate to be able to provide this resource to them. It's our mission for everyone to have the best local real estate experience possible."

With eyes toward the future, Boston Pads continues to grow their database, assisting Greater Boston Property owners, renters, real estate buyers, and sellers by constantly introducing new services, while refining and perfecting existing ones.

This milestone is just one of many recent strides for New England's largest real time apartment database, and Salpoglou is not one to rest on his laurels. "We're constantly asking ourselves: what can we do next? How can we take it to the next level for both our landlords and prospective residents? We want to make this whole process easier on everyone involved, and that's a job that's never done."

