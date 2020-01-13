Boston Real Estate Startup Torii Expands to Bay Area

BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Torii, a real estate technology company and brokerage, today announced expansion into the Bay Area. Torii has offices in Boston and San Francisco.

"The decision to expand into the Bay Area was a logical step in our growth strategy," said James Rogers, CEO, Torii. "Some of the best technology companies in the USA have offices in both Boston and San Francisco, and it's critical that we meet clients where their jobs take them. We're thrilled to kick off 2020 with the ability to do real estate sales in the Bay Area."

Torii empowers home buyers with best-in-class technology and thousands of dollars in savings. Torii's clients have access to helpful tools in a mobile application, including a closing cost calculator to show home buyers an estimate of fees at closing, beyond the home purchase price. Torii pays for its buyers' closing costs, saving Torii buyers an average $6,132 on their home purchase at closing, based on Boston-area transactions. In addition, home buyers are matched with an expert Torii real estate agent and provided a full-service team including attorney, lender, etc. Torii's transparency into the home buying process creates a streamlined experience that has earned Torii only five-star reviews thus far.

"Funding can be a barrier to home buying in the Bay Area," said Tony Andrade, Torii's West Coast VP of Sales, who sold over $130 million in real estate over the last three years and comes to Torii from Opendoor. "The Torii model pairs our clients with top industry professionals while saving them thousands in closing costs, and Torii's technology ensures that our home buyers have a competitive advantage in today's market. There's nothing in real estate like Torii."

To buy a home with Torii, visit https://www.toriiproperties.com

About Torii

Torii is a comprehensive solution combining innovative technology and incredible service to create the easiest way to buy a home, saving clients valuable time and money. When you work with Torii, our goal is to get to know you and to help you find community as you become a part of ours. We want you to focus on the things that really matter, and get back to living your life the way you want to. Founded in 2017 by James Rogers and Zach Gorman, Torii operates in the areas of Greater Boston, Massachusetts and the Bay Area, California.

