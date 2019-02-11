Boston Realty Advisors Unveils Multifamily Market Report

BOSTON, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Realty Advisors, the leading independently owned, full-service real estate advisory and brokerage firm in Massachusetts, released its annual Multifamily Market Report today. The 2018/19 report – themed "Still Bullish on Boston" – provides a by the numbers overview of 2018 and a calculated forecast for 2019.

The market report utilizes historical 10-year data and analytics to quantify micro and macro trends, with a focus on the following market fundamentals.

Supply/Demand

Population Growth

Employment and Income

Transit-Oriented Urban Sprawl

Investment & Reinvestment via Corporations and Education Centers

Debt Markets

"Residential markets in the top investment cities across the country are either in a correction already, or expected to cool significantly in 2019. Boston is an outlier and among the best places in the country to outperform through the end of the cycle and beyond," said Jason S. Weissman, founding partner and CEO of Boston Realty Advisors.

According to Costar, Boston Realty Advisors consistently ranks as one of the top multifamily investment sales firms in Boston and is regularly featured in the Boston Globe, Boston Business Journal, Inman and Bisnow. The Multifamily Market Report can be found here – https://bradvisors.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/YEMarketReport_2019.pdf.

