Boston Scientific Announces January Conference Schedule and Conference Call Discussing Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will participate in the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in San Francisco, California. Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, will present at approximately 8:00 a.m. PST / 11:00 a.m. EST. At 8:30 a.m. PST / 11:30 a.m. EST, Mahoney will be joined by Dan Brennan, executive vice president and chief financial officer, Ian Meredith, MD, executive vice president and global chief medical officer, and Susie Lisa, vice president, Investor Relations, in a question-and-answer session with the host analyst and audience members.

On Friday, January 24, 2020 Boston Scientific will host and webcast an investor update at the 2020 North American Neuromodulation Society (NANS 2020), beginning at 7:00 a.m. PST / 10:00 a.m. EST. The event will be hosted by Maulik Nanavaty, senior vice president and president, Neuromodulation and will provide a business update and answer questions from investors about the Boston Scientific Neuromodulation portfolio.

On Wednesday, February 5, 2020 Boston Scientific will webcast its conference call discussing financial results and business highlights for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019. The call will begin at 8:00 a.m. EST, hosted by Mike Mahoney and Dan Brennan. The company will issue a news release announcing financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, prior to the conference call.

A live webcast and replay of the webcast for each event will be accessible at investors.bostonscientific.comhttp://www.bostonscientific.com/investors. The replay will be available beginning approximately one hour following the completion of each event.

