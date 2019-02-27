Boston Scientific Announces Scheduled Data at EHRA 2019 Congress

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) today announced key data that will be featured at EHRA 2019, the annual congress of the European Heart Rhythm Association (EHRA) in Lisbon, Portugal, on March 17-19.

Two late-breaking clinical trials will be presented, including:

Outcomes from AF-FICIENT I, a prospective, multicenter, single arm trial assessing the safety and efficacy of the LUMINIZE™ Radiofrequency (RF) Balloon Catheter for the treatment of atrial fibrillation (AF);

New data on temporal association of AF with device-based heart failure status from the Multisensor Chronic Evaluation in Ambulatory Heart Failure Patients (MultiSENSE) study.

"We are especially looking forward to the first ever presentation of data showcasing the performance of one of our new single-shot ablation technologies, the LUMINIZE RF Balloon Catheter, for the treatment of AF," said Dr. Kenneth Stein, senior vice president and chief medical officer, Rhythm Management and Global Health Policy, Boston Scientific. "Those data, as well as the data showing the relationship between AF and worsening heart failure detected by our multisensor HeartLogic Heart Failure Diagnostic, demonstrate our commitment to providing personalized treatment and the highest possible care for patients with cardiac rhythm disorders and heart failure."

PRESENTATIONS OF INTEREST

All late-breaking presentations will take place in the Sokolov Lecture Room:

LUMINIZE RF Balloon Catheter: Acute Safety and Efficacy of entire AF-FICIENT I patient cohort: Amin Al-Ahmad M.D ., will present on Sunday 17 March at 15.00;

Acute Safety and Efficacy of entire AF-FICIENT I patient cohort: ., will present on Sunday 17 March at 15.00; HeartLogic Heart Failure Diagnostic: Results from the MultiSENSE Study – Temporal Association of atrial fibrillation with device-based heart failure status in patients with CRT: Alessandro Capucci M.D ., will present on Monday 18 March at 15.00.

Sunday, 17 March

Subcutaneous Implantable Defibrillator System (S-ICD): o Inducibility of Ventricular Fibrillation during S-ICD Implant will be available for viewing and presented by Valter Bianchi M.D . in the Poster Area at 15.35.o Depression and Anxiety during the first 12 months post-implant: a matched cohort study of patients with an S-ICD and patients with a transvenous system from the EFFORTLESS S-ICD Registry will be presented by Susanne Pederson M.D . in a Rapid Fire Abstract session at 17.06.o Predictors of Acute Effectiveness of S-ICD According to the Implantation Technique will be presented by Pietro Francia in the same Rapid Fire Abstract Session at 17.15.

Tuesday, 19 March

RF Ablation & Voltage Mapping: Safety, effectiveness and long-term outcome of maximum voltage-guided approach for CTI: preliminary results from the LEONARDO registry will be presented by Giampiero Maglia M.D . in a Rapid Fire Abstract session at 09.06.

Safety, effectiveness and long-term outcome of maximum voltage-guided approach for CTI: preliminary results from the LEONARDO registry will be presented by . in a Rapid Fire Abstract session at 09.06. HeartLogic Heart Failure Diagnostic: Preliminary Experience of Remote Management of Heart Failure Patients with the Multisensor HeartLogic Alert will be available for viewing and presented by Antonio D'Onofrio M.D. in the Poster Area at 10.05.

All presentations are listed in Central European Time (CET) and will take place at Centro de Congressos de Lisboa, Praça de Indústrias, 1300-307 Lisbon, Portugal.

The LUMINZE RF Balloon Catheter is pending CE Mark and is not available for use or sale.

For more information, visit Boston Scientific at booth #B100

