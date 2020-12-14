Boston Scientific Announces Stipulation Of Dismissal Of Nevro Corporation's Patent Infringement Case In California

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) today announced that a stipulation of dismissal has been filed in the Nevro Corporation (NYSE: NVRO) patent infringement case against Boston Scientific in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. Nevro sought preliminary and permanent injunctive relief against further infringement as well as damages and attorney's fees. The case has now ended, with Nevro receiving none of its requested relief. There was no ruling which would impose any restrictions on any current or future Boston Scientific product. The official dismissal of the case is subject to the approval of the Court.

"We are pleased that every single claim brought by Nevro in this case will be dismissed," said Desiree Ralls-Morrison, senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary, Boston Scientific. "This dismissal will allow us to focus our legal efforts on upholding our company's intellectual property in this dynamic category of innovation."

Separately, the Boston Scientific-initiated patent infringement and trade secret misappropriation cases against Nevro in Delaware will continue and are not impacted by the dismissal of the California litigation. The first trial is currently scheduled for October 2021 in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware.

