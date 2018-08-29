Boston Scientific to Participate in Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

News provided by

Boston Scientific Corporation

13:33 ET

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE : BSX ) will participate in the Morgan Stanley 16th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 13, 2018 in New York City.

Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, and Dan Brennan, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a 30-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst beginning at approximately 8:35 a.m. EDT. A live webcast of the session will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Boston Scientific website at investors.bostonscientific.com. A replay of the webcast will be accessible at investors.bostonscientific.com beginning approximately one hour following the completion of the event.

About Boston Scientific 

Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world.  As a global medical technology leader for more than 35 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. For more information, visit www.bostonscientific.com and connect on Twitter and Facebook.

CONTACTS

Media:

Investors:

Kate Haranis

Susie Lisa, CFA

508-683-6585 (office)

508- 683-5565 (office)

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Boston Scientific Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Kate.Haranis@bsci.com 

BSXInvestorRelations@bsci.com

SOURCE Boston Scientific Corporation

Related Links

http://www.bostonscientific.com

Also from this source

Aug 29, 2018, 10:00 ET Boston Scientific to Participate in 13th Annual Wells Fargo...

Aug 08, 2018, 06:45 ET Boston Scientific Announces Agreement to Acquire VENITI, Inc....

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Boston Scientific to Participate in Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

News provided by

Boston Scientific Corporation

13:33 ET