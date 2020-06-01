Boston Society for Architecture Launches Embodied Carbon 101 Series

BOSTON, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Boston Society for Architecture (BSA) launches Embodied Carbon 101, a summer-long series exploring the emerging topic of embodied carbon and empowering architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) professionals nationwide to mobilize to address carbon emissions.

"Our profession understands the power of considerate architecture and smart design to improve quality of life," said Billy Craig, managing director at BSA. "Learning how AEC professionals can use our trade to mitigate the effects of climate change is an important extension of this vocation, and decreasing embodied carbon is one of the most impactful ways to help fight climate change."

Embodied carbon is responsible for 11 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions annually, according to the UN Environmental Global Status Report. While great progress has been made reducing operational carbon, the energy used after a building is in use, embodied carbon has been widely ignored. Architects, engineers, contractors, and building product manufacturers are uniquely equipped to reduce embodied carbon in buildings, but research and education on the subject remain nascent. Embodied Carbon 101 brings together national leaders with a range of expertise to offer perspective, tools, and strategies to enable AEC professionals to take action.

"The BSA's commitment to advancing the fields of building and design for the betterment of every community gives us both a platform and an imperative to advance conversations about topics like climate change," said Eric White Hon. AIA, executive director at the BSA. "We hope that the impact of this virtual knowledge-share will reverberate in communities across the country and we are pleased to deliver this content to professionals from every facet of building and design and from every corner of the country."

Embodied Carbon 101 features 12 standalone programs hosted virtually each Monday from June through August 2020. Each program covers a distinct topic within embodied carbon in an easily consumable one-hour session. Attendees can opt-in to the entire series or individual sessions. Sessions include:

Basic literacy – June 1

Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) – June 8

Structure – June 15

Envelope – June 22

Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) – June 29

Interiors – July 13

Procurement – July 20

Carbon accounting – July 27

Certifications + commitments: Overview – August 3

Certifications + commitments: A deeper dive – August 10

Making the case – August 17

Process + firm culture – August 24

Embodied Carbon 101 is sponsored by Ark Woods & Services Co., GoodyClancy, Huber, Select Building Products, and Thoughtforms. Series partners include Associated General Contractors Massachusetts.

AEC professionals can learn more or register by visiting architects.org/embodied-carbon-101.

About the Boston Society for Architecture

The Boston Society for Architecture (BSA) is a diverse community committed to improving the quality of life for everyone through architecture and design. The BSA brings leadership about the built environment to New England's design profession and to communities throughout Greater Boston. The BSA keeps its 4,500 professional members working at the top of their fields while empowering children, communities, and municipalities to use design to create safe and healthy neighborhoods. Architecture can provide equitable solutions for housing, regional planning, and climate change. The BSA uses the expertise of architects, designers, and building professionals to make good design a part of life for everyone who lives, works, and plays in Boston. The BSA serves everyone who benefits from the built environment. By hosting professional and youth design education programs, fostering community engagement and membership networks, and initiating civic transformation, the BSA is making this a region where architects thrive and communities flourish.

