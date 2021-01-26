Boston Trust Walden CIO To Retire

BOSTON, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Trust Walden Company today announced that William Apfel, Chief Investment Officer (CIO), will retire on June 30, 2021. Mr. Apfel will remain a member of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Apfel joined Boston Trust Walden in 1989 and has held various investment and senior leadership roles during his tenure. "I have had the privilege of serving institutional and private wealth clients for more than 30 years," said Mr. Apfel. "I am grateful for the opportunity to have worked at Boston Trust Walden with so many terrific, dedicated colleagues. I have complete confidence in the firm's deeply experienced team, dedication to clients, and commitment to sustainable, responsible, and impact investing," he added. "With this conviction, I am looking forward to my next chapter, which will include reading history, some non-profit work, and spending more time with my family."

Stephen Amyouny, co-Chief Executive Officer, will serve as interim CIO effective July 1, 2021. Mr. Amyouny, a 30-year industry veteran, has the experience and proven leadership to guide the investment team until a replacement is appointed. He is supported by a strong and capable team, including Nathaniel Riley, Senior Strategist, and Richard Williams, Director of Equity Investing. "I have worked side-by-side with Bill for nearly 25 years and look forward to working in partnership with him over the coming months to ensure a seamless transition," said Mr. Amyouny.

Boston Trust Walden's team-based management approach will allow for a smooth transfer of Mr. Apfel's portfolio management responsibilities and ensure continuity in process and execution. Mr. Apfel is a portfolio manager on the Large Cap Value, Large Cap Core, International Equity, and Balanced strategies, including the Boston Trust Walden ("BTW") Equity Fund, BTW International Equity Fund, and BTW Balanced Fund. His responsibilities will be assumed by existing team members. Additionally, the firm is conducting a search for a large cap portfolio manager and plans to make an announcement in the coming weeks.

"Bill's contributions to Boston Trust Walden have positioned us well for continued success," said Kenneth Scott, co-Chief Executive Officer. "He refined the firm's distinctive investment approach, furthered our impact investing leadership position, and cultivated talent within our investment team. On behalf of the firm, I want to thank Bill for his many years of service. We wish him happiness and good health in the next stage of his life."

About Boston Trust Walden

Boston Trust Walden is an independent, employee-owned firm providing investment management services to institutional investors and private wealth clients. The firm manages over $11 billion in assets. Boston Trust Walden Company is a Massachusetts chartered bank and trust company. Boston Trust Walden Inc. is a registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of Boston Trust Walden Company.

