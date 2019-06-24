Boston's Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar Launches New Menu to Evolve and Modernize

DALLAS, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston's Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar (Boston's) is focusing on its top notch quality and gourmet menu items in a new innovative menu launching today. Guests will be able to experience 80 plus items when they hang out with family, meet up to watch a game, or celebrate a milestone at the restaurant and sports bar. Over 20 of the menu items are making their debut at Boston's after the gourmet pizza franchise studied market trends, collected guest feedback, and worked with industry experts to bring the new menu to life.

Gourmet favorites like the Mama Meata pizza and the classic Barbecue Chicken pizza remain on the menu, but the brand's goal of shrinking the size of the menu, making it easier to digest (pun intended) led to some tough decisions where cuts needed to be made. To offset the removal of specific items, the brand will be sharing recipes of the ones that didn't make it on their national social media channels.

The evolution in their core offering, pizza, also lead them to partnering with CauliPower, a brand carrying some serious street cred that features delicious pizza dough made of cauliflower that is gluten-free and dairy-free.

The lineup of seven new gourmet pizzas were designed to bring taste buds to life, with creations like the Hawaiian BBQ Pizza with mozzarella, ham, pineapple, bacon, Korean barbecue sauce, and green onion; Truffled Mushroom Thin Crust Pizza with Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, button mushrooms, our wild mushroom blend, and truffle Parmesan cheese; Shrimp on Fire Thin Crust with pizza sauce topped with Cajun grilled shrimp, red & green bell peppers, mozzarella, and green onions are just a few of the new creations.

Boston's is also offering healthier alternatives to match every lifestyle. The new, Beyond® Burger, a 100 percent plant-based burger patty which tastes like real meat and the Quinoa Bowl offer guests healthier options remaining true to the brand in offering food that is paired well with sports and family gatherings.

For those looking to indulge, back by popular demand and to cap off a perfect summer meal Boston's has brought back the Chocolate Explosion, a creamy chocolate mousse with chunks of cheesecake, caramel, toffee, pecans, and almonds on a chocolate crust.

"It was important to us to make a ninety degree turn in our menu offering to begin with," said Katie Borger, Senior Director of Marketing for Boston's. "Our menu rollout is part of an iterative process where we promise to bring more frequent and relevant innovation to our franchisees and guests. The landscape is too competitive for us to bank on pizza culture to carry us through. We need to be at the forefront of innovation without the gimmicks and ensure the passion we have for food and our age-old traditions of scratch-made dough really shine through to differentiate us as a brand."

Boston's Pizza Restaurant and Sports Bar's U.S. operations are based in Dallas, and currently has 20 locations. The company's sister brand, Boston Pizza, has over 400 locations throughout Canada and is widely- recognized as the No. 1 casual dining brand in the country.

ABOUT BOSTON'S

Boston's is both a family-friendly casual dining restaurant and an energetic sports bar, all under one roof. For over 50 years, Boston's has specialized in providing a relaxing atmosphere and food from scratch to parties of all sizes. With Boston's brand promise, "We'll make you a fan," and 80+ menu items, primarily made in-house, they deliver on having something for every occasion and taste. For the latest news on Boston's Restaurant & Sports Bar visit https://www.facebook.com/BostonsPizzaUSA/ or follow Boston's on Twitter at @BostonsPizzaUSA.

SOURCE Boston’s Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar