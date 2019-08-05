Boston's Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar Selling 5 Free Kid's Meals in Exchange for Charitable Contributions

DALLAS, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston's Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar (Boston's) is relaunching its Kid's Cards program. The campaign provides parents and guests an opportunity to donate $5 to a local charity while their kids enjoy five free kid's meals. This year marks the fourth annual Kids Cards campaign and the franchise seeks to surpass last year's fundraising amount of over $15,000.

Kid's Cards started in 2016 and runs every year in August, coinciding with the back-to-school season. The Kid's Cards offer guests five free kid's meals (limited to one free meal per visit) in exchange for a $5 donation. New this year, instead of the donations going toward a national charity, it will stay in the local community. Each Boston's local owner has chosen a local charity that will directly impact the community.

Kid's Cards can be purchased anytime during the month of August and can be used from August 1 through December 31, 2019. The Kid's Card can be taken into any Boston's to be used during this time frame.

"The back to school season can be hectic – and expensive – for parents. Boston's Pizza is here to help with our Kid's Cards," said Katie Borger, Senior Director of Marketing for Boston's. "For a $5 donation – that goes right back into the community – families can enjoy a meal together at a savings while directly impacting their community in a positive way."

Boston's Kids Menu offers five delicious options that will make any child beg for more. The menu offers Mac & Cheese, Slurpin' Spaghetti, Pint-Sized Pizza, Mini Cheeseburgers, and Kickin' Chicken Strips. With five meals to redeem, your child can try them all or stick to their favorite.

Boston's Pizza Restaurant and Sports Bar's U.S. operations are based in Dallas, and currently has 20 locations. The company's sister brand, Boston Pizza, has over 400 locations throughout Canada and is widely- recognized as the No. 1 casual dining brand in the country.

ABOUT BOSTON'S

Boston's is both a family-friendly casual dining restaurant and an energetic sports bar, all under one roof. For over 50 years, Boston's has specialized in providing a relaxing atmosphere and food from scratch to parties of all sizes. With Boston's brand promise, "We'll make you a fan," and 80+ menu items, primarily made in-house, they deliver on having something for every occasion and taste. For the latest news on Boston's Restaurant & Sports Bar visit https://www.facebook.com/BostonsPizzaUSA/ or follow Boston's on Twitter at @BostonsPizzaUSA.

