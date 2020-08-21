Bostwick and Peterson Named to 2021 Best Lawyers® List

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- James S. Bostwick and Erik L. Peterson of San Francisco personal injury law firm Bostwick & Peterson, LLP, have been included in the 2021 Edition of Best Lawyers in America©.

Best Lawyers is universally regarded as a definitive guide to legal excellence, providing lists in over 75 countries. Lawyers on The Best Lawyers in America list are divided by geographic region and practice areas. They are reviewed by their peers on the basis of professional expertise and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing with their local bar.

James and Erik were recognized in the following categories as San Francisco personal injury lawyers:

James Bostwick (recognized in Best Lawyers since 1983)

Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Professional Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs

Erik Peterson

Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Congratulations to James Bostwick and Erik Peterson!

To learn more about Bostwick & Peterson, click here .

About Bostwick & Peterson, LLP

Bostwick & Peterson is one of the nation's leading law firms. Partners James S. Bostwick and Erik L. Peterson have recovered over $750 million in verdicts and settlements for clients, and have set and broken numerous records in complex medical malpractice, birth injury, and personal injury cases.

SOURCE Bostwick & Peterson, LLP

