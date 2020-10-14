Botanical Supplements Market Size Worth $49.36 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global botanical supplements market size is projected to reach USD 49.36 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2027. Growing awareness among consumers concerning the health benefits related to the consumption of botanical supplements is predicted to boost the growth of the market.

The market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to changing lifestyles, rapid urbanization, rising health consciousness, and increasing per capita income. In addition, lifestyle diseases such as malnourishment, overweight, and blood pressure, coupled with the high cost of medical treatments, are expected to create health awareness among consumers, which, in turn, is anticipated to fuel the product demand.

Key suggestions from the report:

The OTC end-use segment held the largest revenue share in 2019 due to growing demand for the products, specifically targeted at personal care, skin health, and digestive health

Poor lifestyle owing to poor dietary habits is leading to the deficiency of essential and nutrients, which is boosting the demand for botanical supplements significantly. Hectic schedules and rising disposable income are the major reasons behind the low-nutrition diets

By form, the tablets segment accounted for the largest share of 31.35% in 2019. Consumers' preference for tablets owing to their ease in consumption and significant growth of the pharmaceutical industry in the emerging countries, such as Brazil and India , has led to the demand for tablets in the market

The multi-dose packaging segment registered the highest revenue-based CAGR of over 6.4% during the forecast period on account of benefits such as the ability to enhance patient safety, elimination of medication waste, and assisting patients with complicated prescription regimens. The yeast extract is extremely versatile for food production. It is used to season sauces, bouillons, soups, savory snacks, and ready meals. It not only complements the savory taste of meat and fish dishes, but it is also perfect for preparing vegetarian dishes as it is free from animal ingredients but still provides a meaty taste. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2014 to 2020

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 8.7% from 2020 to 2027 owing to consumer reliance on the safety and efficacy of herbal products. Countries such as India and China are projected to offer several growth opportunities for the industry

In February 2019 , Roche Holding AG, a Swiss-based pharmaceutical company, has announced an acquisition with Spark Therapeutics, an American-based pharmaceutical company that develops gene therapies. Through this acquisition, Spark Therapeutics has enhanced its product range across the globe.

Read 150 page research report with ToC on "Botanical Supplements Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Source (Leaves, Flowers), By Form (Tablets, Liquid), By Application (Energy & Weight Management, Anti-cancer), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/botanical-supplements-market

Supplements are primarily consumed to ensure the intake of nutritional constituents that are important for the human body. Increasing occurrences of cardiovascular diseases owing to the slow and inactive lifestyle, particularly in the age group of 30 to 40 years, and fluctuating dietary patterns are projected to boost the market growth over the next few years

The demand for plant-based nutrients is witnessing an increase owing to the presence of phytochemicals, which help in protecting against various forms of cancer, including larynx, pharynx, mouth, lung, and esophagus. Phytochemicals are biologically active compounds that protect the cells from damage that can lead to cancer.

As interest in a vegetarian and vegan lifestyle continues to gain momentum, the botanical supplement industry continues to expand products, which will aid this dietary paradigm. Moreover, plant-based ingredients are appearing more often in several variants of health foods, with product indications for weight management and athletic performance increasing in popularity. This, in turn, has led to an upsurge in R&D in botanical supplements for various fields, including performance nutrition.

Rising concerns associated with glutamic disorders among the millennial population in countries, such as Germany and the U.S., are expected to boost industry growth. In addition, growing awareness about type 2 diabetes and Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs) is projected to have a positive influence on market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global botanical supplements market on the basis of source, form, application, end-use, and region:

Botanical Supplements Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Herbs



Leaves



Spices



Flowers



Others

Botanical Supplements Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Powder



Liquid



Tablets



Capsules



Gummies



Others

Botanical Supplements Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Energy & Weight Management



General Health



Bone & Joint Health



Gastrointestinal Health



Immunity



Cardiac Health



Diabetes



Anti-cancer



Others

Botanical Supplements End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

OTC



Prescribed

Botanical Supplements Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



The U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





The U.K.





France





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Australia



Central & South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

List of Key Players of Botanical Supplements Market

Dabur India, NBTY Inc.

Ricola AG.

Mondelez International

Procter and Gamble

Nutraceutical International Company

BASF SE

The Himalaya Drug Company

Blackmores Limited

Find more research reports on Nutraceuticals & Functional Foods Industry, by Grand View Research:

Botanical Ingredients Market – The global botanical ingredients market size was estimated at USD 131.5 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% from 2020 to 2027.

in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% from 2020 to 2027. Dietary Supplements Market – The global dietary supplements market size was estimated at USD 123.28 billion in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Omega 3 Supplement Market – Rising trend towards a sedentary lifestyle among youth has resulted in the growing number of chronic diseases such as coronary heart diseases & strokes, arthritis, and cancer including prostate & colon, which is expected to drive the market growth

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.