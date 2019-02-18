Both Employees and Employers Can Benefit From Travel Loyalty Programs

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While it's easy to enroll and typically free, a surprising number of business travelers don't sign up for loyalty programs offered by travel suppliers. In an article entitled "Why Use Loyalty Programs," the experts at ViewFrom36k explain why companies may want to encourage their employees to do so.

"It's unfortunate that some employees are not reaping the benefits derived from signing up for loyalty programs," said Gabe Rizzi, president of Travel Leaders Corporate, a division of Travel Leaders Group, the organization behind ViewFrom36k. "There are many perks to be derived from these programs, some of which are offered simply for signing up. At the same time, companies who enroll in corporate rewards programs with travel suppliers may score some cost savings."

The Benefits

For employees, benefits can range from complimentary in-room WiFi, bottled water and special check-in lanes to access to airline and hotel lounges, priority boarding status, and seat or room upgrades.

For employers, many corporate rewards programs are geared to small and medium-sized businesses. While employees earn points and enjoy the perks of membership, employers can also earn points based on their employees' travel volume – points that can help offset travel costs. A good travel management company will even manage corporate rewards programs on a company's behalf.

"Of course, one of the easiest ways to rack up points is to consistently book with the same airlines, hotels and car rental companies," said Rizzi. "As employees concentrate spend among specific suppliers to earn points, it also gives companies more bargaining power to negotiate with travel suppliers at contract renewal time."

For more information, check out "Why Use Loyalty Programs" on ViewFrom36k.com.

Travel Leaders Corporate is a wholly-owned division of Travel Leaders Group, specializing in business travel fulfillment, strategic meetings management and data analytics.

For more information or to take advantage of Travel Leaders Corporate's personalized service and cutting-edge corporate business travel solutions that provide a complete travel enrichment experience, email partnerships@tlcorporate.com or call 877-404-4173.

About ViewFrom36k



ViewFrom36k is a thought-leading digital content hub that gives a comprehensive big-picture view of business travel, along with the solutions needed to lower costs, increase traveler satisfaction and drive revenue growth.

About Travel Leaders Group



Travel Leaders Group (www.TravelLeadersGroup.com) is transforming travel with a commitment to our vacation and business travel clients through our progressive approach toward each unique travel experience. Having already assisted millions of travelers, Travel Leaders Group manages leisure, business and franchise travel operations under a variety of diversified divisions and brands. With over 7,000 agency locations, Travel Leaders Group ranks as one of the industry's largest travel agency companies. Travelers also have access to The Travel Collection by Travel Leaders Group, a portfolio of select travel offers including discounts on international and domestic flights, value-added benefits at lodging establishments, shipboard credits on cruises and savings on escorted and vacation packages. Membership to The Travel Collection is offered at no additional cost to U.S. American Express Gold Card, Business Gold Rewards Card, Platinum Card® and Business Platinum Card® Members. For more information visit www.TheTravelCollection.com.

Contact: Jennifer de la Cruz

703.740.4264

jdelacruz@travelleaders.com

SOURCE ViewFrom36k

Related Links

http://www.ViewFrom36k.com

