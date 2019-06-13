Botkeeper Teams Up with Brex for an Epic Back Office Partnership

The launch of the Botkeeper - Brex partnership comes in parallel to the launch of Brex's new accounting partner portal , with Botkeeper highlighted as one of the Elite tier partners. Through this strategic partnership these powerful automated solutions are ushering in a new era of meaningful insights and actionable reporting for the innovative executive team.

"We've been impressed with Botkeeper's business and technology for a while," said Brex CFO Michael Tannenbaum. "As an organization, Brex seeks to accelerate our customers, and this includes reducing friction in their accounting processes. It is great to partner with an organization offering a product that does just that. Partnering with Botkeeper is a natural extension of our ongoing efforts to help accountants better serve scaling businesses."

Botkeeper's CEO Enrico Palmerino went on to say "I'm stoked to finally be announcing this partnership. This is something that has been in the works for nearly a year and some of the most exciting aspects are still yet to be announced. Brex has done an incredible job of making it easier than ever before for startups to access credit and we are thrilled to be working with them. Our partnership helps startups access low cost, accurate bookkeeping and reporting in a streamlined way, making keeping an eye on your company's health and expenses a piece of cake."

About Brex

Brex is transforming financial services by creating payments products that are tailored to specific industries. In 2018 Brex launched the first corporate card and rewards program specifically designed for startups. By rebuilding the credit card tech stack from the ground up, Brex can reimagine every aspect of corporate cards, including underwriting, expense management and rewards, to create a radically better experience for customers. To date, Brex has raised $315 million in equity financing from Y Combinator Continuity, Kleiner Perkins Digital Growth Fund, Ribbit Capital, Greenoaks Capital, DST Global, IVP, Peter Thiel and Max Levchin. In April 2019, Brex raised $100 million of debt capital with Barclays in the form of a warehouse line of credit. The company's headquarters are in San Francisco.

About Botkeeper

With Botkeeper's combination of AI and human assistance, clients receive the best of both worlds—great service and support at an unbelievable price point. Botkeeper software securely accesses financial and non-financial information (e.g., bank, credit card, CRM, web analytics, and accounting software) to make entries, track and schedule revenue and deferred expenses, account for payroll, reconcile bank accounts, send invoices, and provide a 360-degree view of a client's business. In addition, skilled Botkeeper accountants continuously review client financials to ensure accuracy, handle complex accounting challenges, and are available to assist with any financial questions that may arise. Botkeeper can be the first bookkeeping solution for a new early stage business, or a bookkeeping alternative for mid to large sized businesses who are looking to extend the life of their QuickBooks Online- and save tons on overhead costs. The company is located in Boston, MA. Check out www.botkeeper.com to learn more!

