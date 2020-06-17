Botswana Mining Market Study 2020 with Profiles of 26 Players Including Debswana, Botswana Ash, Khoemacau Copper Mines, Lucara, Kukama and Efora Energy

DUBLIN, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Mining Sector in Botswana 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the Mining Sector in Botswana and includes information on the state and size of the sector, trade statistics, corporate actions and expansion and investment developments.



There are profiles of 26 companies including the country's largest diamond producer and largest private sector employer Debswana, and Botswana Ash, the only producer of soda ash and salt. Other profiles include Khoemacau Copper Mines, which is building a copper and silver mine, Lucara, which is expanding its Karowe mine, and prospectors such as Kukama and Efora Energy.



The Mining Sector in Botswana: Mining is significant contributor to Botswana's GDP, and minerals comprise almost 80% of export earnings. In 2018, Botswana was the world's second largest diamond producer by value and volume, after Russia, according to the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme. The country has large soda ash, coal and diamond reserves. Botswana's mining sector is dominated by diamond mining, with Debswana Diamond Company being the largest producer by far. Other minerals produced are aggregate, brickmaking clay, coal, dimension stone, gemstones, gold, salt and soda ash.



New Opportunities: Several exploration companies are working in the Kalahari copperbelt, while others have coal, coal bed methane, diamond and uranium projects. Botswana continues to be ranked highly in Africa on policy, investment attractiveness and its tax regime. In 2019, the second largest diamond ever found was discovered in Botswana. A number of companies are investing in expansion and development of diamond, coal, copper and silver mines.



Variety: While diamonds remain the largest and most important mineral for Botswana, small amounts of coal are produced, largely for domestic consumption, with the majority used for power generation. The majority of Botswana Ash's soda ash production is sold to glass manufacturers who use the mineral to reduce the melting temperature of silica, which decreases their energy requirements.



Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION



2. COUNTRY INFORMATION

2.1. Geographic Position



3. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

3.1. Industry Value Chain



4. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY



5. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

5.1. Local

5.1.1. Trade

5.1.2. Corporate Actions

5.1.3. Regulations

5.2. Continental

5.3. International



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Economic Environment

6.2. Environmental Concerns

6.3. Labour

6.4. Technology, Research & Development (R&D) and Innovation



7. COMPETITION

7.1. Barriers to Entry



8. SWOT ANALYSIS



9. OUTLOOK



10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



11. REFERENCES

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites



Compan Profiles



African Energy Resources Botswana (Pty) Ltd

Mmamantswe Coal (Pty) Ltd

Shumba Energy Ltd

Minergy Ltd

Walkabout Resources Ltd

Maatla Resources (Pty) Ltd

Morupule Coal Mine (Pty) Ltd

Myna Projects (Pty) Ltd

Tlou Energy Botswana (Pty) Ltd

A-Cap Resources Botswana (Pty) Ltd

Mupane Gold Mining (Pty) Ltd

Efora Energy Ltd

Khoemacau Copper Mining (Pty) Ltd

Tshukudu Metals Botswana (Pty) Ltd

Menzi Battery Metals (Pty) Ltd

B & E ( Botswana ) (Pty) Ltd

) (Pty) Ltd PPC Aggregate Quarries Botswana (Pty) Ltd

Makoro Brick & Tile (Pty) Ltd

Firestone Diamonds PLC

Lucara Botswana (Pty) Ltd

Botswana Diamonds PLC

Kukama Mining and Exploration (Pty) Ltd

Bosoto (Pty) Ltd

Majwe Mining Joint Venture (Pty) Ltd

Debswana Diamond Company (Pty) Ltd

Botswana Ash (Pty) Ltd

