Botswana Mining Market Study 2020 with Profiles of 26 Players Including Debswana, Botswana Ash, Khoemacau Copper Mines, Lucara, Kukama and Efora Energy
Jun 17, 2020, 11:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Mining Sector in Botswana 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on the Mining Sector in Botswana and includes information on the state and size of the sector, trade statistics, corporate actions and expansion and investment developments.
There are profiles of 26 companies including the country's largest diamond producer and largest private sector employer Debswana, and Botswana Ash, the only producer of soda ash and salt. Other profiles include Khoemacau Copper Mines, which is building a copper and silver mine, Lucara, which is expanding its Karowe mine, and prospectors such as Kukama and Efora Energy.
The Mining Sector in Botswana: Mining is significant contributor to Botswana's GDP, and minerals comprise almost 80% of export earnings. In 2018, Botswana was the world's second largest diamond producer by value and volume, after Russia, according to the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme. The country has large soda ash, coal and diamond reserves. Botswana's mining sector is dominated by diamond mining, with Debswana Diamond Company being the largest producer by far. Other minerals produced are aggregate, brickmaking clay, coal, dimension stone, gemstones, gold, salt and soda ash.
New Opportunities: Several exploration companies are working in the Kalahari copperbelt, while others have coal, coal bed methane, diamond and uranium projects. Botswana continues to be ranked highly in Africa on policy, investment attractiveness and its tax regime. In 2019, the second largest diamond ever found was discovered in Botswana. A number of companies are investing in expansion and development of diamond, coal, copper and silver mines.
Variety: While diamonds remain the largest and most important mineral for Botswana, small amounts of coal are produced, largely for domestic consumption, with the majority used for power generation. The majority of Botswana Ash's soda ash production is sold to glass manufacturers who use the mineral to reduce the melting temperature of silica, which decreases their energy requirements.
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION
2. COUNTRY INFORMATION
2.1. Geographic Position
3. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
3.1. Industry Value Chain
4. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY
5. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY
5.1. Local
5.1.1. Trade
5.1.2. Corporate Actions
5.1.3. Regulations
5.2. Continental
5.3. International
6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. Economic Environment
6.2. Environmental Concerns
6.3. Labour
6.4. Technology, Research & Development (R&D) and Innovation
7. COMPETITION
7.1. Barriers to Entry
8. SWOT ANALYSIS
9. OUTLOOK
10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
11. REFERENCES
11.1. Publications
11.2. Websites
Compan Profiles
- African Energy Resources Botswana (Pty) Ltd
- Mmamantswe Coal (Pty) Ltd
- Shumba Energy Ltd
- Minergy Ltd
- Walkabout Resources Ltd
- Maatla Resources (Pty) Ltd
- Morupule Coal Mine (Pty) Ltd
- Myna Projects (Pty) Ltd
- Tlou Energy Botswana (Pty) Ltd
- A-Cap Resources Botswana (Pty) Ltd
- Mupane Gold Mining (Pty) Ltd
- Efora Energy Ltd
- Khoemacau Copper Mining (Pty) Ltd
- Tshukudu Metals Botswana (Pty) Ltd
- Menzi Battery Metals (Pty) Ltd
- B & E (Botswana) (Pty) Ltd
- PPC Aggregate Quarries Botswana (Pty) Ltd
- Makoro Brick & Tile (Pty) Ltd
- Firestone Diamonds PLC
- Lucara Botswana (Pty) Ltd
- Botswana Diamonds PLC
- Kukama Mining and Exploration (Pty) Ltd
- Bosoto (Pty) Ltd
- Majwe Mining Joint Venture (Pty) Ltd
- Debswana Diamond Company (Pty) Ltd
- Botswana Ash (Pty) Ltd
