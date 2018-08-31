Bottle Rocket Wins Top Honors in Innovation at Tech Titans 2018 Gala

Accepting the award on behalf of Bottle Rocket and its over 200 Rocketeers was Calvin Carter, Bottle Rocket's founder and CEO. Surrounded by the top tech influencers of North Texas, colleagues and friends, Carter spoke openly about how humbling it is to be in such esteemed company. He went on to share his sincere appreciation and admiration for the great work that each and every nominee has contributed to innovation and technology.

"Building an innovative enterprise in Dallas has always been humbling because from the start, we were surrounded by many great technology companies. However, it also helped inspire us to reach for more," said Carter.

"We dedicated ourselves to supporting all of our Rocketeers in ever more unique and inspirational ways, to sharpening our technology mastery as if each month we had to once again prove ourselves worthy of working alongside the very best brands in the world. And we continuously deepened our understanding of connected customers—an understanding that distinctly and preeminently keeps separating us from our very own previous best. Thankfully we have not slowed down because we love what we do! We learn together, we grow together, and together we drive value for our amazing clients," remarks Carter.

"What an honor it is to serve our clients, take on their challenges and make them our own—all while creating amazing experiences for their connected customers. Today, there are many more great technology enterprises in North Texas than when Bottle Rocket started ten years ago, proof that our tech community is increasingly vibrant. Personally, I am more focused and inspired than ever and looking forward to sharing many of the lessons Bottle Rocket has learned on our journey to understand and define the world of connected customers and how to best use technology to be with this powerful community in the most innovative, enticing, and productive ways."

About Bottle Rocket



Bottle Rocket has been a thought leader at the intersection of technology and innovation since our inception in 2008. Headquartered in Dallas, we design and develop connected experiences that produce undeniable value for many of the world's most distinguished brands and their customers. Our more than 350 award-winning experiences have set new standards in connecting people to what they want and are reshaping how our clients compete and win in the marketplace. Bottle Rocket is a strategic partner within the Ogilvy integrated creative network. To learn more, visit us at bottlerocketstudios.com or drop us a note at hello@bottlerocketstudios.com.

