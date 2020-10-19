Bottlecapps Announces Preferred Vendor Partnership with Georgia Alcohol Dealers Association as Georgia Liquor Stores Open for Delivery

DALLAS, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bottlecapps, the fastest-growing beverage alcohol platform in the United States with over 1,000 stores in 43 states, announces its preferred vendor partnership with the Georgia Alcohol Dealers Association (GADA).

"The GADA Industry Affairs Committee looked at many options, had endless Zoom meetings, discussed operations with retailers in other states and numerous conference calls all so that GADA Members could make informed decisions regarding the best practices for e-commerce and delivery. After looking at all of them, Bottlecapps is the choice for e-commerce that stood head and shoulders above the rest," stated Mark Brown, Chairman of Industry Affairs, for GADA. "They provide partnership pricing with a flat fee model along with excellent customer service."

"Bottlecapps is thrilled to be the partner of choice for all the Georgia's Liquor stores as they escalate to move to e-commerce and to provide delivery to Georgia residents. Our '360 solution', coupled with our flat-fee model protects the stores from inflated transactions fees while providing an outstanding customer experience for the consumer," stated Dr. Prashant Desai, Executive Chairman & CEO of Bottlecapps. "We look to replicate this same success in other states and hope that more stores start their e-commerce journey with the fastest-growing Bev Alcohol platform in the United States," exclaimed Dr. Desai.

"Currently 85% of all liquor stores in the United States have no e-commerce presence, and for less than $15/day they could have their own app and e-commerce website generating thousands of new dollars of business without the high transaction fees of 10% or more with the delivery providers," stated Dr. Desai.

Bottlecapps encourages all GA stores to join the digital revolution and begin to engage their own customers with their own app and website today.

About Bottlecapps:

Based in Irving, Texas, Bottlecapps is a rapidly growing, cloud-based smartphone application company that builds branded liquor store apps for iOS and Android platforms. Bottlecapps allows liquor store owners and operators to sell their products effortlessly while providing consumers with the ability to purchase beer, wine and spirits from their favorite liquor establishments anytime, anywhere. More than 1,000 liquor stores in 43 states are successfully using BOTTLECAPPS solutions that range from the app to web console, CRM, digital intelligence and loyalty programs. Bottlecapps was recently selected as one of the 2019/2020 Best Tech Startups by Tech Tribune. For more information, visit http://www.bottlecapps.com. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

