Bottom Line's New York Region Announces 10th Anniversary

NEW YORK, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bottom Line's New York Region is celebrating its Tenth Anniversary of facilitating support for thousands of first generation students from low-income backgrounds in gaining resources and access to a college degree. The nonprofit's Virtual Benefit Celebration will be the highlight of this decade of transformation and will take place virtually on May 20, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET. The Presenting Sponsor is Goldman Sachs and Platinum Sponsor is Temasek. Mark and Borbala Cox and John Vaske are the Co-Chairs of the Celebration.

Shauwea Hamilton, Executive Director of Bottom Line's New York Region, remarked, "Through our first decade, we've supported many students in achieving their goal of a college degree. We are delighted to mark this milestone and look ahead to serving even more students in the years to come. I hope everyone who believes in Bottom Line's mission will attend this Celebration with us."

Bottom Line strives for educational equity, opening doors for the many whose potential and drive exceed their opportunity. They partner with underserved students to get into and through college and successfully launch a career. To date, over 1,000 first-generation, Bottom Line students have earned their Bachelor's degrees. This year, the nonprofit serves nearly 3,000 students from all five boroughs, including over 2,400 college students at 21 colleges across the state.

Individual tickets are available from $250-$5000, with various benefits for each level. Corporate virtual sponsorships are available at the $10,000, $25,000, $50,000, $75,000 and $100,000 levels, with exciting benefits ranging from a special gift for all guests, virtual ads in the program, and branded video messages during the event. For more information about ticketing and sponsorships, please contact Joshua Leach at 646-228-8135 or [email protected].

To purchase tickets, please visit: givergy.us/bottomlinenybenefit

ABOUT BOTTOM LINE'S NEW YORK REGION

Bottom Line's New York Region is a part of the national organization, Bottom Line, which was founded in 1997 as a small nonprofit supporting 25 high school seniors in Boston. The organization has grown dramatically over the last 20 years and now serves thousands of students across Massachusetts, New York, and Chicago with the shared goal of all of their students getting into college, graduating, and going far in life. To date, over 1,000 first-generation students have gone on to earn their bachelor's degrees through the program. This year, the nonprofit serves nearly 3,000 students from all five boroughs, including over 2,400 college students at 21 colleges across the state.

Bottom Line is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that is nearly 100% privately funded, serving thousands of students through two core programs - College Access and College Success. Bottom Line services are available from regional offices located in Boston, Chicago, and New York City.

