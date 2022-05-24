Botulinum Toxin Market to hit USD 11.5 billion by 2030, Says Global Market Insights Inc

Growing consciousness among people regarding improvements in physical appearance between age 30-54 years is a major driving factor for market demand. Also, factors such as lifestyle changes, unhealthy dietary habits, increased smoking, and alcohol consumption along with other environmental factors are responsible for the change in the physical appearance. As a result, people are opting for botulinum toxin procedures to maintain their physical appearance that in turn will spur the market statistics.

Botulinum toxin A segment accounted for USD 5.8 billion in 2021. Botulinum toxin A is commonly used for the treatment of various ageing signs such as crow's feet, square jaws, and forehead lines among others. Furthermore, researchers at National Institute of Health (NIH) suggested that botulinum toxin injections might relieve endometriosis. Thus, increasing various therapeutic applications of botulinum toxin is likely to boost the market size.

Growing awareness regarding the application of botulinum toxin in cosmetic procedures especially for female population will propel the market forecasts.

Various benefits offered by spa & cosmetic centers such as relaxation and de-stress technique among others is expected to drive the business landscape.

Prominent market players have implemented business strategies such as novel product launches, acquisitions, and business expansion strategies for increasing their sales revenue.

Botulinum toxin market from aesthetic segment is estimated to grow at 6.2% CAGR during the forecast timeframe. Growing awareness among individuals to opt for aesthetic procedures has increased the market demand for botulinum toxin procedures. Also, these procedures possess long lasting effects that will enable individuals to undergo such surgeries. Furthermore, rising investment in R&D activities for application of botulinum toxin in new indications is anticipated to positively impact the industry growth.

Female segment is projected to exhibit 6.8% CAGR during the analysis period. Growing awareness regarding the application of botulinum toxin in cosmetic procedures especially for female population will propel the segment revenue. Also, increasing demand for botulinum toxin to reduce the signs of ageing such as wrinkles, fine lines, crow's feet among others is predicted to augment the market outlook. Furthermore, prominent market players in the industry are focusing on developing innovative and effective product will further upsurge the market share.

Asia Pacific botulinum toxin market accounted for 6.2% business share in 2021 and is set to register a significant CAGR through 2030. Increasing demand for botulinum toxin in the Asia Pacific region is owing to increasing aging population. Also, increasing demand for non-invasive procedures in Japan, India and South Korea is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunity for regional market. Moreover, growing medical tourism and demand for contouring procedures, especially in Southeast Asia countries will drive the regional market expansion.

Some of the eminent players in the botulinum toxin market include Merz Pharma, AbbVie, Eisai Co., Ltd., Revance Therapeutics, Inc, Hugh source international ltd., Hugel Inc., Galderma S.A., Ipsen, and Medytox Inc. Key players are focusing on various strategies such as novel product launches, acquisitions, and business expansion to strengthen their market presence.

