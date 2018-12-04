Boulder Clean Awarded EPA Safer Choice Partner of the Year for 3rd Year in a Row

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Boulder Clean, a 1908 Brands' company, has been recognized as a 2018 EPA Safer Choice Partner of the Year. This is the third consecutive year that Boulder Clean has received recognition as a company that furthers safer chemistry.

The award was accepted by Steve Savage during a public ceremony on December 4, 2018 at the Marriott Harbor Beach in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

"We're constantly working to improve the formulations of our products to be the best products on the market for human and environmental health," says Steve Savage.

Boulder Clean has used CleanGredients, a resource for pre-approved market-ready ingredients meeting the Safer Choice program's criteria, since 2013 to help select ingredients used in its products. CleanGredients helps product formulators like Boulder Clean eliminate guesswork, reduce review costs, and be confident that their formulations will meet Safer Choice criteria.

"Boulder Clean formulates safer and effective products that are environmentally-friendly and highly efficacious. We are constantly striving to increase the bio-renewable content and eco-friendliness of our products, while not compromising performance," says Boulder Clean Founder and CEO, Steve Savage. "In 2019, 90% of Boulder Clean products will become a majority plant-based."

More on the 2018 Safer Choice Partner of the Year award winners can be found at www.epa.gov/saferchoice/safer-choice-partner-year-awards.

About 1908 Brands:

1908 Brands produces, manufactures, and manages an expanding family of brands: Boulder Clean ; Thrive Tribe ; Fruitivity Snacks ; Schultz's Gourmet ; Three Bears ; Pasta Jay's ; and now Bundle Organics . 1908 Brands was founded in 2010 by Steve Savage, the former founder and CEO of Eco-Products . http://1908brands.com .

About the Safer Choice program

EPA's Safer Choice program focuses on chemistry and identifying safer chemicals. The Safer Choice label was developed by the EPA to make it easier to find cleaning and other products that are safer for you, your family, and the environment.

We all play a role in protecting our families' health and the environment. Products with the Safer Choice label help consumers and commercial buyers identify products that meet performance standards and are made with safer chemical ingredients.

For more information about the Safer Choice program, visit: www.epa.gov/saferchoice.

