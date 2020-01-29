Boulder International Film Festival Announces Call for AR/VR Projects for XR Pavilion

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boulder International Film Festival (BIFF), celebrating the evolution of storytelling, today announced its Call for AR/VR Projects to be showcased at XR Experience, Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Galvanize. BIFF continues to embrace new mediums and technologies that excite audiences when experiencing visual content. The cutting edge, and the future of visual content, lies in new advancements in augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) applications at XR Experience.

Local university labs and tech teams and professionals are encouraged to submit and showcase their latest AR/VR projects for the 2020 XR Pavilion. To submit AR/VR projects for consideration, click here (https://forms.gle/QEErPYRQpFJWLtBj8) and submit projects by Thursday, Feb. 20.

"For the past three years, BIFF has showcased amazing AR/VR technology and films at XR Experience, brought to us from the brightest minds and organizations around the globe," said Kevin Smith, Executive Producer for BIFF. "This year, we are seeking to highlight local AR/VR innovations and invite teams to share projects at XR Pavilion. This call for projects provides an opportunity to showcase your brilliant AR/VR technology to a highly tech-savvy community."

The BIFF XR Pavilion is free, open to all, and provides a steady stream of visitors eager to learn and provide valuable feedback. All projects that make use of virtual or augmented reality are welcome to enter.

WHO CAN SUBMIT? : Anyone with a brilliant project and a desire to share it with the community. This includes inventors, University Research Labs, students, professionals working in the field, and businesses.

WHEN? : The BIFF XR Pavilion will be open from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020. You're welcome to join for the entire time or just an hour. We'll provide a table, power, and an enthusiastic audience. You bring the rest.

WHERE? : Galvanize Boulder, 1023 Walnut St #100, Boulder. We'll have a few classrooms if you want to present your work in a traditional format to an audience. There also will be tables where you can demo it to folks perusing the XR Pavilion. You decide how best to showcase your ideas!

HOW? : If you're interested, fill out the form HERE . Our team will review submissions, and our goal is to include everyone (depending on time and space constraints).

About XR Experience

Boulder International Film Festival (BIFF) celebrates the evolution of storytelling with XR Experience, a free event showcasing the latest in Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR). As cinema celebrates 100 years, how people view and engage stories continues to evolve at breakneck speed. In support of an evolving medium, BIFF's XR Experience provides film lovers and the local tech community the best in curated VR films, industry meet-ups, and interactive demonstrations and panels. BIFF is committed to showcasing the latest in AR and VR applications that transform the way people experience and interact with visual content.

About Boulder International Film Festival

Named one of the "25 Coolest Film Festivals" in the world by MovieMaker Magazine, the Boulder International Film Festival (BIFF) brings films and filmmakers from around the world to Boulder for a four-day celebration of the art of cinema. BIFF has developed a reputation as one of the most influential film festivals in the U.S., with an extraordinary number of new-but-unknown feature films, documentaries, and shorts that have gone on from early screenings at BIFF to significant box-office success and multiple Oscar nominations.

The Festival attracts more than 25,000 film enthusiasts, media and industry each year and has been proud to host and celebrate some of film's most talented artists, including award-winning actors Alec Baldwin, James Franco, Martin Sheen, Shirley MacLaine, Alan Arkin, Bruce Dern, Oliver Stone, William H. Macy, Peter Fonda, Blythe Danner, Maria Bello, and Chevy Chase, along with many other independent filmmakers and special guests including Lawrence Kasdan (The Big Chill, Raiders of the Lost Ark), Anthony Bregman (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind), Michael and Mark Polish (Northfork), Presidential Medal of Freedom honoree Congressman John Lewis (Freedom Riders), and writer John August (Big Fish), among many others.

