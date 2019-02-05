Bounce Announces McDonald's® as Official Sponsor Of the 2019 Bounce Trumpet Awards

McDonald's sponsorship includes the Rising Star Award presented by McDonald's . This honor recognizes those who are working diligently to achieve a goal that will improve the lives of others and make a lasting impact. The 2019 Rising Star Award presented by McDonald's will be given to singer, dancer and actor JD McCrary . Presently appearing in The Paynes on the Oprah Winfrey Network, he will be starring as the voice of Young Simba in the live-action remake of The Lion King . 2018 Rising Star honoree Rhyon Brown , who recently joined the cast of Empire, will present this year's award, which will be showcased during the telecast plus via red carpet interviews, behind-the-scenes exclusives, social media stories as well as on-site activations throughout the venue. Also as part of the McDonald's sponsorship, Brown will discuss her latest achievements in the On the Rise with Rhyon Brown video series, to be distributed on-air, online, through social media and on Brown Sugar, Bounce's popular streaming service.

2019 Bounce Trumpet Awards sponsors also include: Toyota, the exclusive automotive sponsor and featured on the Red Carpet and Countdown Clock; P&G, sponsor of the Portrait Studio presented by Crest® featuring stylized photos of the 2019 honorees and performers and Febreze® with a Red Carpet pre-show segment airing in the afternoon leading up to the telecast; and L'Oréal which will be featured in a Red Carpet pre-show segment highlighting top looks from the Trumpets.

NAACP Image® Award-winning actress Wendy Raquel Robinson and GRAMMY® Award-nominated R&B singer Tank serve as this year's hosts. 2019 Bounce Trumpet Awards honorees are GRAMMY® Award-winning rapper, actor, entrepreneur and activist Tip "T.I." Harris; actor, comedian, film director and writer Robert Townsend; GRAMMY® Award-nominated rapper and one of hip-hop's pioneer feminists MC Lyte; GRAMMY® Award-winning record producer, rapper and songwriter Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins; fashion designer and haberdasher Daniel "Dapper Dan" Day; rising star JD McCrary and educator Tim King. GRAMMY® Award Platinum recording artist Ashanti, GRAMMY® Award-winner India.Arie, rappers Da Brat, Lil' Mama and YoYo, and R&B singer Keyshia Cole are among the performers.

The Trumpet Awards were conceived to recognize the outstanding accomplishments of African Americans and those who have succeeded against great odds and inspired success in others. Founded in 1992 by American Civil Rights leader Xernona Clayton, The Trumpet Awards were acquired by Bounce in 2016. The list of prestigious honorees over its 27-year history includes Muhammad Ali, Beyoncé, Jamie Foxx, Halle Berry, Stevie Wonder, The African-American Women of the United States Congress, Steve Harvey, Martin Luther King III, Janelle Monáe and Spike Lee. Visit www.trumpetawards.com for more information.

Bounce (@BounceTV) airs on the broadcast signals of local television stations and corresponding cable carriage and features a programming mix of original and off-network series, theatrical motion pictures, specials, live sports and more. Bounce has grown to be available in more than 109 million homes across the United States and 97% of all African-American (AA) television homes, including all the top AA television markets. Bounce is part of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).

Contact: Jim Weiss 770-672-6504 jim.weiss@scrippstv.com

SOURCE Bounce

Related Links

http://www.trumpetawards.com

