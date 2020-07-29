Bounce Celebrates The Life & Legacy of Rep. John Lewis, To Air Memorial Service for Civil Rights Icon Live Thursday, July 30

ATLANTA, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bounce will broadcast live the farewell memorial service for Rep. John Lewis tomorrow, Thursday, July 30, starting at 11:00 a.m. (ET). The funeral will also be live-streamed at BounceTV.com. Link to preview here.

The final service for the Civil Rights Icon before his interment will take place at the Ebenezer Baptist Church – once led by the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. - in Atlanta, the city which Lewis honorably represented for decades as a member of the House of Representatives. Lewis passed away July 17 at the age of 80.