Bounce to Present World Television Premiere of New Original Movie The Nomads On MLK Day, Monday, Jan. 20 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT

Tika Sumpter ( Mixed-ish, The Haves and the Have Nots ) stars as English teacher Cassey "Mac" McNamara who relocates and takes on - with pepper spray in hand - a new role teaching American History at North Philadelphia's Whitman High School, after a billion-dollar budget deficit closes 20 schools. Metal detectors and morning frisks are a rude awakening for Mac. Even more surprising is the connection she makes with fellow transfer, science-now-math teacher Mark Nolin, played by Tate Donovan ( The Man in the High Castle, Damages). The two realize a shared passion for rugby and set out to create Whitman's first rugby team. Turning the most vocal, at-risk, and troubled students into an organized rugby squad proves fruitless at first. But with perseverance - and a few laughs along the way - Mac and Mark begin to see changes in the ragtag group of players… until a tragic event threatens everything they've worked towards.

The Nomads also features Khalil McMillan (The Blacklist), Christopher Mann (Creed II), Vladimir Versailles (Sunset Park), Devon Ray (The Probe), Maria Mindelle (Life in Pieces) and Thomas Pierce (Asunder The Series) and rapper Raekwon.

Bounce (@bouncetv) is the first and only multi-platform entertainment network targeting African Americans, with programming seen over-the-air, on cable, on DISH channel 359, over-the-top on Roku®, on mobile devices via the Bounce and Brown Sugar apps and on the web via BounceTV.com. Bounce features a programming mix of original series and movies, off-network series, theatrical motion pictures, specials, live sports and events and more. Bounce is part of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).

