Bounce's First-Ever Original Movie, A Stone Cold Christmas, Reaches 1.4 Million Viewers

The 9:00 p.m. (ET) premiere of A Stone Cold Christmas delivered 468K Total Viewers posting whopping increases of +60% in Household delivery, +92% in the delivery of Persons 18-49 and +70% in P25-54. The audience grew throughout the program with viewing peaking at 565K Total Viewers. A Stone Cold Christmas encored later in the evening (1:00 a.m. ET/10:00 p.m. PT) averaging 264K Total Viewers and growing HHs by +13% with similar strong increases among P18-49 (+31%) and P25-54 (+27%).

A twist on the Charles Dickens classic A Christmas Carol, A Stone Cold Christmas stars Demetria McKinney (Saints & Sinners, Tyler Perry's House of Payne) as Mia Stone, a shrewd businesswoman and a dreadful boss, who is more concerned about money than family and friends. When Mia finds herself face-to-face with the love of her life, she is forced to deal with past decisions if she has any chance of a future. Rounding out the cast are Andra Fuller (True to the Game, Black Jesus), Fred Williamson (M*A*S*H, Hell Up in Harlem), Brittany Perry Russell (13 Reasons Why, Sparkle) and Lochlyn Munro (Scream, White Chicks). Bounce is airing A Stone Cold Christmas throughout the holiday season (check listings at BounceTV.com).

Bounce is the only emerging broadcast network producing original scripted programming of any kind. The network boasts a megahit original drama series Saints & Sinners, plus top comedies Family Time and In The Cut with a new original sitcom Last Call debuting Jan. 7, 2019. Bounce will produce and premiere three more original movies in 2019.

Bounce (@BounceTV), seen in 92 percent of U.S. households and 97 percent of all target-market, African-American television homes, is the first and only African-American broadcast network and features a programming mix of original and off-network series, theatrical motion pictures, specials, live sports and more. Bounce is part of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).

Source: Nielsen, Ratings Analysis Program Report and R&F Program Report, L+SD, Sun 11/25/18 (9p-11p and 1a-3a) vs P4W: 10/22/18-11/18/18 (Sun, 9p-11p and 1a-3a), Reach based on 1-minute qualifier, median age based on P2+

