BounceX Launches SMS to Help Retailers Recover Lost COVID-19 Revenue

NEW YORK, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BounceX (soon to be Wunderkind), a performance marketing technology, announced today that it is making its SMS marketing product available to new clients. The product opens a new channel for retailers looking to boost e-commerce revenue to offset losses due to COVID-19.

Working with companies like Samsonite and Sonos, BounceX's proprietary technology has helped top e-commerce companies and publishers unlock on average 9% more revenue by scaling one-to-one marketing across their website and email. Now providing the first enterprise SMS marketing solution, BounceX allows brands to provide a superior customer experience by bringing their opt-in and messaging strategy for both channels under one roof.

"We've developed the first SMS marketing product that's built for enterprise," said Ryan Urban, CEO of BounceX. "Email and SMS are complementary marketing channels. While email typically focuses on top-of-the-funnel leads, SMS will help retailers to forge deeper connections with customers further along in the sales process."

The product includes more than 15 proprietary one-to-one message types, allowing retailers to drive maximum performance while providing the best customer experience on SMS. On average, BounceX's SMS product drove a 7-10% increase in online revenue for its launch partners during the pilot phase.

"The unique value of our consumer level identity and scale of data has led to impressive results across our client launch partners," said Mamdouh Alramadan, Chief Technology Officer at BounceX. "We're already seeing SMS and triggered email combined contributing over 19% of total revenue, with over 10% coming from SMS alone. We're excited to see where we can get that number in the short term."

SMS remains a top priority for the company as it looks to generate new capabilities that increase value for retailers.

"Looking ahead to the remainder of the year, our roadmap is focused on introducing new capabilities that can drive even better performance through SMS," said Urban. "We will also continue to explore new ways we can leverage AI to produce one-to-one product discovery messages that can be sent across both channels."

About BounceX (soon to be Wunderkind)

BounceX (soon to be Wunderkind) is a leading performance marketing engine that delivers individualized messaging at scale. Digital businesses use BounceX to remember who users are better than ever before, allowing them to deliver high-converting, individualized experiences in inboxes, on websites, and in ads at a scale that's not otherwise possible. The company drives over $1.2 billion annually in directly attributable revenue for top retailers like Samsonite, Sonos, and Uniqlo, often ranking as a top-3 revenue channel in their own analytics. BounceX is maniacally obsessed with ROI and aims to be the infrastructural interface between individuals and brands in a world where consumers choose what they want, from whom, and when. Learn more at BounceX.com.

