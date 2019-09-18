BounceX Names MarTech Vet Molly Bruttomesso as VP, Customer Success

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BounceX, a category leader in device identity resolution, is pleased to announce that it has named Molly Bruttomesso as Vice President of Customer Success. She'll be responsible for maximizing performance and satisfaction for the company's impressive roster of clients from global brands.

A graduate of Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business, Bruttomesso cut her teeth in the advertising world at Saatchi & Saatchi and BBDO on some of the world's biggest accounts. In 2012, Molly joined Salesforce as VP of Customer Success for Marketing Cloud overseeing its Radian 6 and Buddy Media acquisitions. From there, she moved to Sprinklr where she scaled the strategic team, working with accounts like Microsoft, Apple and Nike.

Bruttomesso originally joined BounceX in March 2019 as Associate Vice President overseeing the strategic accounts team, but the near-immediate positive impact driven by her uniquely diverse industry experience encouraged the company to quickly expand her responsibilities.

"In my years in this industry, I've never seen a company more obsessed with customer performance than BounceX," Bruttomesso explained. "We want to help solve all of the business challenges that keep retailers up at night. But I also want to grow and maintain the art of customer service at BounceX."

BounceX has a robust team of 71 customer success managers working with an elite group of almost 350 clients.

"We're always looking for ways to do even more for our clients, and that's what drove us to bring Molly on and promote her so quickly," BounceX CEO Ryan Urban said. "Her experience on both the agency and tech sides combined with her undeniable drive will help us elevate an already world-class customer success team. This is an exciting move for BounceX and our clients."

About BounceX

BounceX is an international marketing technology solution that brings a "logged-in" experience to logged-out website visitors across all their devices. A category leader in device identity resolution, BounceX helps companies like Uniqlo, HelloFresh and Tribune Interactive orchestrate real-time, multichannel marketing programs customized for the individual behind each device. They're best known for their impact on triggered email performance and website personalization.

Having raised over $44.9 million in funding from proven firms like Battery Ventures, Cross Creek Advisors and Primary Ventures, BounceX was named the Fastest Growing Software Company in America by Inc Magazine. With headquarters in New York and London, BounceX has been recognized by Glassdoor and Crain's for its exceptional culture and being one of the top places to work in the country. The company recently signed both the White House Equal Pay Pledge and the United Nations Women's Empowerment Pledge and continues to set the bar as a pioneer in technology innovation and workplace inclusion initiatives.

