Bouncie is Accelerating Efforts to Integrate Previous Driving History for Automatic Users

DALLAS, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bouncie, a leading innovator of connected driving experiences for individuals as well as small to mid-sized businesses, has announced accelerated efforts to integrate driving history for users impacted by the recent announcement that SiriusXM will shut down the Automatic connected driving platform.

"We realize the decision by SiriusXM to shutdown Automatic at the end of May is disappointing and disruptive for many, many users," said Matthew Twyman, CEO, Bouncie. "We are confident Bouncie will exceed the expectations for Automatic users and enable those affected to continue enjoying the benefits of a connected driving experience."

Bouncie was launched in 2017 by Tail Light LLC, a privately held Dallas-based technology company that has delivered innovative products and applications for the automotive industry since 1998.

Bouncie is highly-rated by users on both Apple AppStore as well as Google Play. Bouncie users continually credit the company with significant technology and feature advances without adding new costs to users.

In late May, Bouncie expects to make available public API's for advanced users to benefit from custom integration and specialized implementation scenarios. "Previously, we limited our API access to strategic enterprise relationships," said Vytautas Ziukas, Director of Technology, Bouncie. "We look forward to enabling access to our API platforms for use by anyone."

The work and innovation over the years by the team at Automatic Labs and SiriusXM Connected Vehicle have significantly advanced connected driving. Bouncie is eager to continue pursuing tomorrow's reality of a connected world.

For the latest updates as well as idea submission, users are encouraged to connect with the Bouncie community at https://community.bouncie.com.

The Bouncie device is compatible with nearly every vehicle manufactured during the past 20 years. The smartphone app is compatible with both iOS and Android and is available for download in the app marketplaces. Bouncie is a division of Tail Light LLC, a Dallas-based technology company that has delivered innovative products and applications for the automotive industry since 1998.

For pricing and additional information, please visit www.bouncie.com.

