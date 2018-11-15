Bound2B Files Legal Proceedings Against Ardagh Metal Beverage Germany GmbH (Formerly Ball Packaging Europe GmbH)

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, November 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Bound2B B.V., the creator and owner of several resealable beverage can patents, today announced that it has filed legal proceedings against Ardagh Metal Beverage Germany GmbH (formerly known as Ball Packaging Europe GmbH), before the Court of The Hague in the Netherlands. Bound2B is claiming damages of up to 250 million euro from Ardagh for breach of contract.

The filing relates to Ardagh Metal Beverage Germany GmbH's failure to respect its part of a Joint Development and License Agreement signed between Bound2B and Ardagh (then Ball Packaging Europe) in 2004. Bound2B claims that Ardagh's breach of contract has obstructed its ability to advance or gain any worldwide market share with its innovative resealable can.

Bound2B has summoned Ardagh to appear in court January 3, 2019.

About Bound2B B.V.

Bound2B, based in the Netherlands, is an innovations company focusing on the development of new products and solutions for a range of industries, with a particular emphasis on the global drinks market. The company is the creator and owner of several resealable beverage can patents including the award-winning, resealable end for drinks cans, used by high profile, global drinks manufacturers including Coca Cola and Monster Energy. Bound2B has 34 patents granted in 33 countries. For more information, visit http://www.bound2b.com

