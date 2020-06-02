Bound2B Files Patent Infringement Case Against the Ardagh Group, Xolution and Weider in Germany

Bound2B - owner of EP' 930, covering devices for closing beverage and corresponding food containers, in particular resealable cans – believes that resealable cans equipped with Xolution's XO System infringe its patent EP' 930. Ardagh provides cans to be used with the XO System. Such cans have been distributed by Weider in Germany.

The validity of EP' 930 was confirmed in opposition proceedings before the European Patent Office (EPO) in 2011.

This filing follows legal proceedings filed in 2018 by Bound2B against a further company of the Ardagh Group in the Netherlands with regard to an alleged breach of contract by Ardagh.

About Bound2B B.V.

Bound2B, based in the Netherlands, is an innovations company focusing on the development of new products and solutions for a range of industries, with a particular emphasis on the global drinks market. The company is the creator and owner of several resealable beverage can patents including resealable end for drinks cans, used by high profile, global drinks manufacturers including The Coca-Cola Company and Monster Beverage Corporation. For more information, visit www.bound2b.com.

