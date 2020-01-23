Boundary Devices Scores a Touchdown With New Mobile Ticketing Solution for Sports Stadiums

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- INTIX Annual Conference & Exhibition -- Boundary Devices, a leading global supplier of ARM-based Single Board Computers and System on Modules for the general embedded market, today announced that Near-field communication (NFC) paperless ticketing is now enabled in Boundary Devices' Nitrogen Access Control product family, found in sports and entertainment venues across the country. One of the first deployments was completed in the premium suites of Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ahead of the 2019-2020 football season, the NFL mandated that all NFL ticketing go mobile, with teams across the league turning to mobile-only ticket entry as an increased security measure and means of increasing operational efficiencies. Mobile tickets allow for greater protection against fraudulent tickets, as the trail of a ticket can now be tracked digitally. Mobile tickets also can be shared easily and allow for quicker entry at the gate.

Boundary Devices' Nitrogen Access Control product is designed to conform to this rule, in addition to enhancing security by checking and validating credentials at stadiums and other venues. The addition of NFC ticketing technology provides customers an even higher level of security, while improving the speed of entrance. That means less time in line for sports fans and more time cheering on their favorite team. Fans can now receive their ticket directly on their mobile phone, approach their suite or the stadium main entrance, and "tap" their phone for immediate entry via Apple Wallet and Google Pay.

"Secure access control into our premium suites is one of our top priorities. It's important that we protect the exclusivity of their ticket, while providing a seamless method of entry for their guests," said Justin Sauser, Director of Ticket Operations at the Kansas City Chiefs. "Our Boundary suite scanners have allowed us to deliver a custom experience to each suite member and accommodate an array of different methods of entry and varying levels of NFC-based tickets and credentials."

In order to help facilitate this process for venue customers such as the Kansas City Chiefs, Boundary Devices has integrated HID OMNIKEY® 5127CK readers within the Nitrogen Access Control product to enable mobile ticketing. HID is an industry leader in access control solutions and has proven expertise in creating highly integrated and interoperable products and solutions. Boundary Devices is able to leverage this expertise with the very popular OMNIKEY 5127CK series and rely on HID's certifications that are necessary for the most popular smartphones on the market, allowing Boundary Devices to get to market quickly with an NFC solution.

With the convenience and security provided by the new technology, it's no surprise that more and more venues are switching to mobile, and Boundary Devices has already outfitted multiple stadiums in the US, with more stadium upgrades planned in the future. "Technology is changing rapidly and Boundary Devices is uniquely positioned to help our partners implement the latest features," said Pejman Kalkhoran, CEO of Boundary Devices. "With our strong partnership with HID, and significant technical expertise, we can help our customers like the Kansas City Chiefs adopt the latest technology."

"HID is laser-focused on ensuring our innovative hardware, software and services deliver more convenient and secure experiences that help people get to where they need to go and achieve what they want to do in everyday life," said Cesare Paciello, VP of Events and Mobile Ticketing, Identification Technologies with HID Global. "Boundary Device's mobile ticketing offering represents the ideal use of solutions and technologies across HID's trusted identity portfolio that deliver on this promise, while eliminating complex lifecycle management issues and accelerating the time to market of finished products for our partners."

HID's OMNIKEY® 5127CK Mini Reader Board opens market opportunities for system integrators seeking simple integration and development of readers using standard interfaces such as CCID, UART or Keyboard Wedge. For the Boundary Devices solution, the OMNIKEY reader board incorporates events and mobile ticketing software from HID's Identification Technologies business, which allows sports fans to store, access and read their event tickets in Apple and Google wallet.

About Boundary Devices

Boundary Devices is a leading supplier of i.MX-based SBCs and SOMs for the general embedded market. Headquartered in Lake Forest, CA, we are ISO9001 certified and an NXP proven partner. We view our customers as partners, and because we offer every aspect of embedded boards – hardware, software, manufacturing, integration and support – we can offer as much or little expertise as you need for your project. On-time, on budget, and made in the US: that's our promise to our partners.

