Boundless Is Making Water Cool for Kids

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and SYDNEY, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone needs to drink water on a daily basis — even kids. It's recommended that a five-year-old child should drink five glasses of water daily . By the time they're 13, that number has doubled. And yet, most parents are well aware of the struggle that takes place throughout the day to get a child to consume enough H2O to keep their body healthy and growing.

The issue isn't getting a child to drink things, in general. On the contrary, many kids struggle with the over-consumption of soda, juice, and other sugary beverages that are either distinctly less beneficial or, at times, even harmful to their hydration and overall health. This concern of replacing unhealthy beverages with a better, natural, more effective hydrating solution is one that Boundless is effectively answering.

The hydrogen water brand has created three unique products : DETOX, SPORT, and KIDS. "Each of these drinks is made from just two ingredients," says company founder David Goo, "We combine hydrogen gas with water using our innovative nanotechnology process called hydrokinetic ultrasonic fluid mixing. This combines the two ingredients without needing chemicals or additives, such as colors or preservatives."

Goo explains that the difference with each product is the amount of hydrogen gas present, with the company's KIDS beverage including a lower dosage of the critical healthy element. "Kids don't need the same quantity of hydrogen as an older adult or athlete," says David, "Nevertheless, they can benefit from it, and it doesn't hurt that hydrogen water is smooth and easy to drink."

The Boundless team has found that, while kids struggle to drink straight water, the thicker, more nuanced consistency of their KIDS hydrogen water is more palatable, making it a drink that children both enjoy and can drink consistently. In a world where parents always compete against unhealthy beverages, Boundless KIDS is a powerful way to fight back with a trendy, healthy, and delicious hydration solution.

About Boundless

Boundless Hydrogen Water was created by a research team led by Dr. Jeffery Son as a natural, comprehensive solution for his daughter's eczema. The product was successful, not just for topical skin but for various general health benefits. The Brand is established as a market leader through the development of the company's unique, non-chemical, Australian manufacturing method, and its founding team has worked tirelessly to share its hydrogen water with the world ever since. Boundless is backed by both science and continuous research and operates with the mission of using technology to unlock human potential and create the future of beverages. Learn more at boundlesshydrogenwater.com .

