BountyTank The Bounty Hunter Announces ...
Jul 10, 2020, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hip-Hop recording artist and Bounty Hunter - BountyTank is on the rise now with his new single "Street N*gga". The track is produced by Shad Hitz and features Ohio's own ChipThaRipper. The lyrics on this single are relevant that are true to the climate of today. If we are talking about climates, in this climate today we see more racism in our faces more and more each day. "Street N*gga" will be available worldwide through every major music outlet including Spotify and Apple Music in July 2020. While recording and putting out his new singles, Tank had decided that he would video tape his self-titled TV. BountyTank's YouTube new episodes have been explosive with over 1.5 million views and getting a lot of traction. It's a must see YouTube show!
This show is more than a traditional programming now and the production will make it more COVID-proof. BountyTank makes more noise than Dog the Bounty Hunter and can bring more action to any network, he said. BountyTank is shedding light to show how he focused on police, prisons, or the justice system and especially around the injustice that's happening now. He wants to continue to bring the people edgy content and music. This isn't some social experiment-type show and it's not hosted. It's raw and he takes no prisoners. BountyTank has a bidding war going on but passed up on a few that didn't offer what he wants. Being a black man in America can be challenging and being a Bounty hunter can too but Tank is up for it all and ready for what is thrown at him.
SOURCE BountyTank