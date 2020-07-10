BountyTank The Bounty Hunter Announces ...

This show is more than a traditional programming now and the production will make it more COVID-proof. BountyTank makes more noise than Dog the Bounty Hunter and can bring more action to any network, he said. BountyTank is shedding light to show how he focused on police, prisons, or the justice system and especially around the injustice that's happening now. He wants to continue to bring the people edgy content and music. This isn't some social experiment-type show and it's not hosted. It's raw and he takes no prisoners. BountyTank has a bidding war going on but passed up on a few that didn't offer what he wants. Being a black man in America can be challenging and being a Bounty hunter can too but Tank is up for it all and ready for what is thrown at him.