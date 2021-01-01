Bourbon Critic Fred Minnick Joins DASH Radio's Celebrity Host Roster

In music circles, Minnick's become a preferred media member, as he's sent Ludacris, Killer Mike, Mick Fleetwood, Daryl Hall and others extremely rare whiskey that's valued as high as $15,000. DASH Radio saw how artists opened up to Minnick after a couple healthy pours of whiskey and knew his flair would be perfect for their 15-million monthly listeners.

"Fred Minnick is an icon in the drinks industry and he's been steadily building a career that increasingly spans the music industry. We couldn't be more pleased to offer DASH Radio's listeners this amazing content and believe Minnick's voice will only add to the value of DASH's commercial free network," says Alex Boyce, Chief Business Officer for Dash Radio.

Airing every Monday, the first episode drops January 4 on DASH X at noon EST and replays throughout the week. His first episode showcases the work ethic of Yelawolf, the Alabama-born recording artist whose developed the Slumerican culture.

"I believe the world can be a better place if we can all sit down and have a good drink responsibly. Sipping good whiskey and talking to people is how we used to get along," Minnick notes. "DASH Radio is exactly where I want to tell this story, and I can't wait to get the Minnick Minute going."

Minnick adds to the DASH Radio celebrity host list that includes DJ Skee, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Ice Cube, Tech N9ne and Emcee N.I.C.E.

