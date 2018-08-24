Boutique Air Launches Flights to Telluride Airport

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A new commercial airline is coming to Telluride, as Boutique Air will offer year-round service beginning this month from Denver International Airport (DEN) to Telluride Regional Airport (TEX), located just 10 minutes from town and the ski resort.

"Boutique Air brings a proven, high-quality operation and a worldwide partner network; a great fit for both our community and our guests coming to visit throughout the year," said Colorado Flights COO Matt Skinner. "We are excited to partner with Boutique Air and deliver commercial flights to TEX for the destination."

Boutique Air partners with United Airlines, which enables travelers to book and connect through the global United network. Passengers on Boutique Air flights can earn and redeem miles for flights through the United MileagePlus® frequent flyer program.

"Telluride is a world-class destination, and we are thrilled to be connecting it to our Denver International hub later this month," said Boutique Air CEO Shawn Simpson. "Our strong partnerships with both Colorado Flights Alliance as well as United Airlines have paved the way to this launch, which is just in time for the Telluride Film Festival. We look forward to making it a great success."

Boutique Air's modern fleet of Swiss-made Pilatus PC-12 and Beechcraft King Air 350 aircraft offers amenities that include reclining leather seats, enclosed lavatory and power outlets.

Flights will begin August 29, 2018, and fares will start at an introductory rate of $149 each way. The schedule features multiple daily round trips and can be found online at www.boutiqueair.com.

Nestled within Southwest Colorado's dramatic San Juan Mountains, Telluride, Colorado is known for its world-class alpine skiing, awe-inspiring landscapes and vibrant summer festival season. The former mining town lies in a box canyon, surrounded on all three sides by 14,000-foot peaks, providing the ideal environment for hiking, mountain biking, trail running and other outdoor activities. Telluride is linked to the neighboring Mountain Village by a free, scenic gondola – the only transportation system of its kind in North America. For more information or to book a Telluride vacation, visit www.visittelluride.com or call 888-605-2578.

As a FAA-certified air carrier, Boutique Air provides both air charter and scheduled service. The airline services routes in Arizona, Alabama, California, Colorado, Georgia, Kansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah. Reservations can be made online www.boutiqueair.com or by phone (855) 268-8478.

Colorado Flights is an economic development organization that provides non-stop air service to the Telluride Airport (TEX) from Denver (DEN), and to the Montrose Airport (MTJ) from Dallas (DFW), Houston (IAH), Chicago (ORD), Charlotte (CLT), Newark (EWR), Phoenix (PHX), Atlanta (ATL), Los Angeles (LAX) and San Francisco (SFO), along with Denver (DEN) service. For area resort and reservations information, please visit www.visittelluride.com or www.tellurideskiresort.com, and for flight information, please visit www.coloradoflights.org.

