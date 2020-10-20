Boutique DevSecOps consulting firm, Hunter Strategy, has joined forces with GitLab to offer accelerated DevSecOps to Federal, Defense and Intelligence Agencies

WASHINGTON, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to provide rapid innovation in the areas of DevSecOps and Agile software engineering, Hunter Strategy, a premier DevSecOps consultancy, has partnered with leading single application for the entire DevSecOps lifecycle provider, GitLab . Hunter Strategy joins the GitLab Partner Program as a reseller and strategic consulting partner to address government clients' diverse DevSecOps implementation needs . Hunter will be migrating its DevSecOps acceleration framework, HunterOps, to be fully implemented on the GitLab Enterprise platform. Rather than managing multiple threads across disparate tools, GitLab helps software development teams collaborate and streamline from a single conversation on a single application. GitLab provides teams a single data store, one user interface and one permission model across the DevOps lifecycle, enabling government IT teams to collaborate, reduce cycle time, and focus exclusively on building software that empowers their missions.

"GitLab is one of the rare companies that builds quality software and manages to be fundamentally different in an overcrowded marketplace," said Matthew Triner, Founder of Hunter Strategy. "As federal enterprises start to move to DevSecOps, it will only make sense that they look to streamline their tool bloat with best in breed suites like GitLab."

"GitLab is excited to build a strategic relationship with Hunter Strategy," said Michelle Hodges, vice president of global channels at GitLab. "Hunter Strategy's expertise across DevSecOps and software factory engineering makes them a great fit for the GitLab Partner Program and enables us to work together to create high-value services for mutual customers who need to deliver secure applications quickly."

About HunterOps

HunterOps is Hunter Strategy's DevSecOps acceleration framework. Built upon a set of secure modular containers from known repositories such as DoD's Iron Bank. HunterOps is a quick start framework which enables our customers to set up secure Software Factory Environments within a matter of hours or days to rapidly begin DevSecOps transformation.

About Hunter Strategy

Headquartered in Washington DC's Cathedral Heights neighborhood, Hunter Strategy is a Small Business Administration (SBA) HUBZone certified small business that offers strategic DevSecOps solutions to federal agencies, Fortune 1000 companies, and emerging technology firms. In addition to DevSecOps, Hunter Strategy's core capabilities include cloud software factory engineering, cyber risk management, and agile software development.

To learn more about Hunter Strategy and their services, you can visit their website here: http://www.hunterstrategy.net/

SOURCE Hunter Strategy

Related Links

https://www.hunterstrategy.net

