Boutique Healthcare Real Estate Company, Simone Development, Discusses 3 Benefits of a Patient-Centered Healthcare Approach

BRONX, N.Y., April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient and family-centric care allows for collaboration in healing, therapy, and decision-making between patients, their loved ones, and healthcare providers. To help providers better understand the patient-centric model, medical real estate developers , Simone Development, discuss 3 benefits of a patient-centered healthcare approach.

What is patient-centered healthcare?

In patient-centric or patient-centered healthcare, providers offer care that is tailored to the specific needs of the individual and is respectful and responsive to patient preferences, concerns, and comfort. The patient's values are to guide all clinical and healthcare decisions. Patient-centric healthcare works to treat the sum total of the patient in a holistic fashion, focusing on collaborative healing and shared decision making.

What are some benefits of patient-centered healthcare?

Increased Convenience. Where the traditional healthcare system is geared toward offering convenience to clinicians via complicated paperwork that is written in medical jargon as well as patients being moved to accommodate the various procedures and specialists they will need to see, the patient-centered approach puts the needs of the patient first and foremost. These inconveniences may seem minimal, but in a time of medical unease, they can be serious factors in making or breaking patient satisfaction. By putting the patient at the center of the facility's physical and administrative structure, minimizing wait times, improving efficiency, and allowing for more flexible payments, the patient will be more comfortable, therefore increasing the odds that they will return next time they need a medical procedure, and making them more likely to share their positive experience with friends and loved ones.

Where the traditional healthcare system is geared toward offering convenience to clinicians via complicated paperwork that is written in medical jargon as well as patients being moved to accommodate the various procedures and specialists they will need to see, the patient-centered approach puts the needs of the patient first and foremost. These inconveniences may seem minimal, but in a time of medical unease, they can be serious factors in making or breaking patient satisfaction. By putting the patient at the center of the facility's physical and administrative structure, minimizing wait times, improving efficiency, and allowing for more flexible payments, the patient will be more comfortable, therefore increasing the odds that they will return next time they need a medical procedure, and making them more likely to share their positive experience with friends and loved ones. Increased Traffic. Word of mouth and referrals are a business's best friend, especially in the healthcare industry. Many patients are becoming more informed about the patient-centric approach and are specifically seeking out facilities which follow a patient-centered model. These patients expect a higher quality of service and are willing to go to a facility they've never been to before in order to get it, which gives patient-centered facilities an edge over their competition.

Word of mouth and referrals are a business's best friend, especially in the healthcare industry. Many patients are becoming more informed about the patient-centric approach and are specifically seeking out facilities which follow a patient-centered model. These patients expect a higher quality of service and are willing to go to a facility they've never been to before in order to get it, which gives patient-centered facilities an edge over their competition. Familiarity and Comfort. When healthcare is patient-centric, the individuals receiving this care are happier and they have increased satisfaction, improved outcomes, and are generally in less pain and are more comfortable. However, it is not just patients who feel this increased sense of comfort and familiarity. Employees of patient-centered healthcare facilities tend to be more satisfied, feel more supported, and perform with more efficiency.

The future of healthcare is patient-centered and because of that, facilities need to take this patient-centric model into consideration when developing new healthcare properties. Partner with an experienced real estate investment and development company, like Simone Development Companies when planning your next healthcare facility!

About Simone Health Development Companies:

Simone Health Development Companies is a full-service real estate investment company specializing in the acquisition and development of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties in the New York tristate area. Headquartered in the Bronx, the privately held company owns and manages more than 5 million square feet of property in the Bronx, Westchester County, Queens, Long Island, Connecticut, and New Jersey. The company's portfolio includes more than 100 properties and ranges from multi-building office parks to retail and industrial space. The largest and most successful development from Simone Health is the 42-acre Hutchinson Metro Center office complex located directly off the Hutchinson River Parkway in the Pelham Bay section of the Bronx. The first two phases of the complex, which comprise nearly 750,000 square feet of Class A office and medical space, are fully leased. Two additional phases totaling 650,000 square feet (370,000-square-foot Metro Center Atrium and 280,000-square-foot Tower Two), are completed and fully leased.

SOURCE Simone Health Development Companies