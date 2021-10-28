Boutique Independent Broker-Dealer, Prospera Financial Services, Hosts Annual Advisor Conference

DALLAS, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospera Financial Services, Inc. (Prospera) held its annual conference, CONNECT 2021, both in-person and virtually this month from October 5 to October 8. The three and a half day conference was the firm's first ever live-streamed event of its scale and first in-person conference since 2019. Prospera, a privately held company, is a Texas-based financial firm founded in 1982 as a full-service, boutique broker-dealer and support organization for successful independent financial professionals across the country.

This year's conference returned to Southlake, Texas, to gather advisors and speakers from around the country at the Hilton Southlake. The conference kicked off with a meet and greet of new advisors and Prospera management. To start off the first day of full sessions, advisors attended breakouts on Prospera's online advisor platform, COREngine, followed by a range of advisory-focused sessions. Keynote sessions included Scott Wozniaks's How to Build a Raving Fan Base, a behavioral finance session from Brendan Frasier, and an economic update from Kenneth Chambers, PIMCO.

Breakout sessions covered a multitude of topics like business succession planning, digital marketing, and estate planning. Advisors also had the opportunity to gather in small groups for a "speed-dating" style roundtable that allowed sponsors and vendors to promote what's new and exciting in their field, and answered questions about how they can be most benefitial to advisors.

To continue a tradition started in 2019, Prospera advisors and staff participated in a philanthropic event one afternoon. All participants banned together to fill care packages of skincare toiletries like handcream and sunscreen, along with handwritten notes for "A Soldier's Hands" to ship to deployed soldiers. Participants assembled 500 care packages for American troops and raised over $13,000.

"After a year-long hiatus, we see the value of in-person events now more than ever. We were thrilled for the chance to gather our advisors and staff again this year, and hope that the time spent with us in Dallas was invaluable to their practices," said Tim Edwards, Co-CEO and Managing Partner.

Founded in 1982, Prospera Financial Services, Member FINRA, SIPC and a registered investment advisory, offers the flexibility and resources only found at some of the nation's largest broker-dealers. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Prospera was named Broker-Dealer of the Year by Investment Advisor Magazine in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2019. The firm supports independent financial advisors nationwide.

