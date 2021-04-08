Boutique Independent Broker-Dealer, Prospera Financial Services, is Pleased to Welcome Kaplan Wealth Advisors of Houston, Texas, Adding $150M in AUM

DALLAS, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospera Financial Services, Inc. (Prospera) is pleased to announce the affiliation of Kaplan Wealth Advisors, made up of president and wealth advisor, Michael Kaplan and COO, Lee Brochstein. Serving clients in Houston, TX, the wealth management group adds $150M in AUM. Prospera, a privately held company, is a Texas-based financial firm founded in 1982 as a full-service, boutique broker-dealer and support organization for successful independent financial professionals across the country.

Michael Kaplan has been in the financial services industry for nearly 30 years. Building his practice through referrals, Michael specializes in multi-generational family portfolio management. From generation to generation, Michael develops, manages, and oversees portfolios, in both taxable and retirement accounts. He also can provide numerous solutions for the liability side of financial management, from mortgages to lines of credit.

Lee Brochstein, Chief Operating Officer, has a diverse background that uniquely prepares her for the challenges of helping run a wealth management firm. In the last 17 years, Lee has been an entrepreneur, started and sold three businesses, worked with several Fortune 500 companies as Director of Marketing and Operations and Market Development, worked in business development, and lastly ended up in the financial industry with Kaplan Wealth Advisors. Lee is currently working on obtaining her financial licenses.

"Going independent has been something we've been considering for some time now, and we are so glad we took the leap with Prospera. Being independent gives us the chance to really service our clients the way that we see fit. As specialsts in multi-generational family portfolio management, we need that flexibility to tailor our solutions and plans to fit each unique client and their families. Prospera's adaptability is what made them the perfect fit for us," said Michael Kaplan, President of Kaplan Wealth Advisors.

About Prospera Financial Services

Founded in 1982, Prospera Financial Services, Member FINRA, SIPC and a registered investment advisory, offers the flexibility and resources only found at some of the nation's largest broker-dealers. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Prospera was named Broker-Dealer of the Year by Investment Advisor Magazine in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2019. The firm supports independent financial advisors nationwide. For more information about Prospera, visit www.joinprospera.com.

SOURCE Prospera Financial Services

Related Links

http://www.prosperafinancial.com

