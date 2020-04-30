Boutique Independent Broker-Dealer, Prospera Financial Services, Welcomes Chapman Wealth Management to the Firm, Adding $124M in AUM

DALLAS, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospera Financial Services, Inc. (Prospera) is proud to announce the affiliation of Dan Chapman, Chris Chapman, and Tasha Chapman of Chapman Wealth Management with the firm. The investment planning team is located in Sartell, Minnesota and adds both an additional presence of Prospera advisors in the northern states and $124M in AUM. Prospera, a privately held company, is a Texas-based financial firm founded in 1982 as a full-service, boutique broker-dealer and support organization for successful independent financial professionals across the country.

Dan Chapman, president and founder of Chapman Wealth Management, has been helping individuals and businesses with comprehensive investment planning for over three decades. Early on in his career he opened an office in Alexandria, Minnesota where he held the position of Vice President and became a Certified Financial Manager. While serving clients in the industry, he has consistently been recognized for his business acumen, commitment to education, and perseverance to maintain the highest level of professional standards for his clients.

Chris Chapman, vice president, has been helping clients with personalized investment planning for nearly 14 years. Working with individuals, families, and businesses, he has developed financial strategies and specialized plans through extensive market shifts. Chris believes that consistent education is key to helping his clients, and his favorite quote is by Ralph Waldo Emerson: "We aim above the mark to hit the mark." Chris holds his Series 24, Series 7, Series 66, and producer licenses for resident life, variable life, and variable annuities.

Tasha Chapman serves as the senior client associate at Chapman Wealth Management. With over 15 years of experience, she has taken the time to fine tune her role. In support of the firm's initiative to personalize client services and operations, she has been a critical member to the team's success.

"We are very appreciative of the partnerships and opportunities we have had over the years. Reflecting back, the leap to Prospera has been a great shift, a change made turnkey by our transition team and a move made possible by our valued clients. Our firm looks forward to the continued path of enhancing the level of services we offer." – Dan Chapman

About Prospera Financial Services

Founded in 1982, Prospera Financial Services, Member FINRA, SIPC and a registered investment advisory, offers the flexibility and resources only found at some of the nation's largest broker-dealers. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Prospera was named Broker-Dealer of the Year by Investment Advisor Magazine in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2019. The firm supports independent financial advisors nationwide. For more information about Prospera, visit www.joinprospera.com.

